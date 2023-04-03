The Snakeshot Magnum in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded is completely broken

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded has provided players with a wealth of fresh content as well as major weapon-balance changes. Though this title might have lost its appeal, according to some, the guns in Activision's offering continue to be a big reason why it's still very popular. The advanced Gunsmith system enables players to customize firearms based on their play style, and Basilisk has been wreaking havoc with a specific loadout lately.

The Snakeshot Magnum, developed by top streamer ggHollywood, transforms the handgun into a beast capable of taking down opponents with only two bullets. This capability makes the gun completely broken. The loadout is achievable with .500 Snakeshot ammo and is lethal at close range. This article will cover the loadout in more detail.

New loadout makes Basilisk a devasting gun in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

In Warzone 2, the Basilisk is a powerful handgun that can hit hard when it's in the right hands. It is modeled after a real-life weapon called the .500 Smith & Wesson and is part of the Basilisk 500 weapon platform.

Revolvers are difficult to control in this game, and only a small proportion of players can fully utilize their potential. With the loadout provided by ggHollywood, the handgun's performance improves to such a degree that it can knock gamers down in a second with only two bullets. The best attachments to use with this weapon, as per the streamer, have been provided below:

Recommended loadout

Barrel: 10.5" FTAC Arrow (tuming: 0.50 recoil steadiness and 0.40 damage range)

10.5" FTAC Arrow (tuming: 0.50 recoil steadiness and 0.40 damage range) Laser: Revo-LSD 7MW (tuning: -0.48 sprint to fire speed and 51 aim down sight speed)

Revo-LSD 7MW (tuning: -0.48 sprint to fire speed and 51 aim down sight speed) Loader: S40 Rapid Loader

S40 Rapid Loader Ammunition: .500 Snakeshot

.500 Snakeshot Trigger action: Bryson HTA (tuning: -0.18 aim down sight speed and -0.10 sprint to fire speed)

The 10.5" FTAC Arrow is a fluted barrel that increases the range and bullet velocity of Basilisk. Additionally, it enhances movement speed and hip fire accuracy at the expense of reduced recoil and ADS speed.

The Revo-LSD 7MW is a laser specially designed for revolvers so wielders can achieve higher hip-fire recoil control and accuracy, along with increased sprint-to-fire speed.

The S40 Rapid Loader improves handgun targeting and movement efficiency while decreasing reserve ammo. The .500 Snakeshot ammunition is a small cartridge lead shot that transforms the weapon into a pocket shotgun but reduces its damage range.

The Bryson HTA is a quick trigger that is perfect for Basilisk in Warzone 2, as this item boosts the fire rate and trigger response considerably.

This loadout is the best for Basilisk in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded when it comes to close-range combat, but players should bear in mind that the revolver will not provide adequate results in long-range encounters.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 had the lowest user count in April, and players are returning to Warzone 1. Many individuals are criticizing the makers for adding unnecessary features to the former while neglecting critical issues such as bugs, glitches, poor UI, and more. As a result, numerous rumors and conspiracy theories are spreading throughout the community regarding the state of the title. That said, hopefully, Warzone 2's developers will make the necessary changes to get the game back on its feet.

