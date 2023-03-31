Warzone 2 guru JGOD's Tempus Torrent loadout with proper tuning is a "3 shot monster" in Season 2 Reloaded

On March 15, 2023, the Tempus Torrent Markman rifle officially debuted in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2's mid-season Reloaded update. The popular shooter game's catalog of weaponry is vast, with numerous weapon classes to choose from. The addition of this new marksman rifle boosted the armory and has the potential to revive the DMR meta.

As the Tempus Torrent is extremely powerful, it's rather difficult to control. The good news is that the rifle's damage output remains consistent, even in long-range battles. JGOD, a Warzone 2 expert and streamer, recently came up with an incredibly effective loadout that greatly enhances the Tempus Torrent's performance, making it capable of eliminating enemies with just three bullets. The following article will take a closer look at the loadout provided by the streamer.

The latest Tempus Torrent loadout provided by JGOD turns the rifle into a 3-shot monster in Warzone 2

Modeled after the real-life SR-25 rifle, the Tempus Torrent is a powerful DMR with excellent stats and is part of the M4 platform. Although the ISO Hemlock assault rifle currently dominates the Warzone 2 meta, skilled players with steady hands and precise aim can outmaneuver their opponents with the Tempus Torrent.

JGOD recently provided a loadout that will enhance the weapon's overall performance, but players should be aware that this weapon is challenging to control and it will take a lot of skill to connect shots consecutively. Despite the devastating TTK of this marksman rifle at long ranges, if you miss a few shots, you may find yourself on the losing end.

Tempus Torrent loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/JGOD)

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 (Tuning: +0.44 recoil stabilization and +0.28 gun kick control)

Sakin Tread-40 (Tuning: +0.44 recoil stabilization and +0.28 gun kick control) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (Tuning: -1.55 aim down sight speed and +1.80 close)

Aim OP-V4 (Tuning: -1.55 aim down sight speed and +1.80 close) Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip (Tuning: +0.74 recoil steadiness and +0.30 aiming idle stability)

Sakin ZX Grip (Tuning: +0.74 recoil steadiness and +0.30 aiming idle stability) Magazine: 30-Round Mag

30-Round Mag Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity (Tuning: -0.36 recoil smoothness and -6.39 recoil steadiness)

Muzzle tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

As the Tempus Torrent is a powerful weapon with considerable kickback, it seems obvious to use attachments that decrease recoil. The Muzzle Sakin Tread-40 is perfect for this rifle as it helps out with horizontal as well as vertical recoil control.

The Aim OP-V4 is a fan-favorite optic and is well-suited for any weapon in the game, providing a clear view of the battlefield with superior visibility.

Rear grip tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

The Sakin ZX Grip is a perfect attachment for the Tempus Torrent as it provides a comfortable grip that's solely designed to help users control recoil and maintain accuracy.

Ammunition tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

The 30-round magazine offers a better Aim Down Sights speed with an additional 10 bullets that can be used. Along with 7.62 High-Velocity ammunition, you can complete this loadout by gaining greater projectile velocity at the cost of damage range.

According to JGOD, this is the best Tempus Torrent loadout for the Ashika Island and Al Mazrah maps in Warzone 2, but you should practice with it before using this configuration in combat. If it fits your preference and aim, you can certainly try it out.

