Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for Tempus Torrent in Season 2 Reloaded

The Season 2 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 has added plenty of new content for players to enjoy. Alongside a new 6v6 core multiplayer map, the title's latest update also brings back three of the series' fan-favorite game modes to the multiplayer playlist.

However, these are not the only additions to Modern Warfare 2 that have come with the Season 2 Reloaded patch. It has also introduced several changes to the weapon's stats and added a new marksman rifle called the Tempus Torrent to the game's armory.

This article will highlight the advantages of using the latest armament of Modern Warfare 2, along with indexing its best loadout.

Tempus Torrent works well for multiplayer in

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded

The Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle of Modern Warfare 2 is based on the real-life SR-25 and is one of the best marksman rifles available in the armory. Like many in its category, Tempus Torrent is also a semi-auto weapon, but with the significant advantage of having a better rate of fire than others.

This high fire rate will allow players to quickly shoot at enemies despite being semi-auto, making it one of the more aggressive marksman rifles available in the game. Although the primary combat range of the weapon is in mid to long ranges, the high rate of fire will also allow players to engage opponents from close range easily.

The damage per bullet is relatively high, and gamers can eliminate their opponents with just two to three body shots or a single headshot.

Best loadout for Tempus Torrent in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

However, to get optimum performance from this gun, operators need to kit it with the following attachments:

Laser - FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optics - Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Guard - TT-HG40 Guard

TT-HG40 Guard Underbarrel - Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Rear Grip - Support CP90 Grip

Tunings for Support CP90 Grip (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Due to the gun's semi-auto nature, accuracy is essential in winning gunfight engagements. Players who like to rock semi-auto weapons know the importance of being the first to take the shot. As such, this loadout for Tempus Torrent has been mainly tuned for better recoil and aiming steadiness, which helps reduce idle sway.

Tunings for TT-HG40 Guard (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

With reduced idle sway, the aim of the players will be much more stable, and it will be easier for them to keep track of the aimed enemies.

Tunings for FSS OLE-V Laser (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Support CP90 Grip, TT-HG40 Guard, and Edge-47 Grip, all three attachments, come with improved steadiness stats, be it recoil or aiming steadiness. These attachments also come with the added benefit of finch resistance, making it easier for players to shoot back even when under fire.

Tunings for Cronen Mini Pro(Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The FSS OLE-V Laser adds some improvements to the reaction stats of the gun. This attachment increases the aim down sight and sprint to the fire speed of the gun. It will benefit players in close-range combat, where reaction time plays a huge role in determining the winner of the gunfight.

Tunings for Edge-47 Grip (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Lastly, the Cronen Mini Pro is an excellent blue-dot optics for guns in Warzone 2. It comes with a bonus of minimal visual recoil, making it easier for players to keep track of both their enemies and their surroundings.

This is the best loadout for Tempus Torrent in the Season 2 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2.

