Warzone 2 expert FaZe Booya reveals the best hip-fire loadout for KV Broadside in Season 2

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 update has brought numerous changes to the game, including two new weapons. These additions are a hit among players due to their top-tier performance stats.

One of these weapons, the KV Broadside, has gained infamy because it is the most overpowered close-range gun in Warzone 2.

However, players need to equip the KV Broadside with proper attachments if they want to use it to its fullest potential.

Popular streamer FaZe Booya recently revealed a KV Broadside loadout that he considers to be the best for hip-fire configuration.

Details about the best hip-fire KV Broadside loadout in Warzone 2 Season 2, according to FaZe Booya

Booya is a member of the popular FaZe clan and is a very well-known Warzone 2 content creator. He is known for his ability to remain calm in even the most intense gunfights in battle royale matches.

FaZe Booya uploads loadout recommendation videos to his YouTube channel on a near-regular basis. In a recent video, he showcased a KV Broadside loadout that he configured for hip fire. The video also contains an Ashika Island Resurgence gameplay where he demonstrates the full potential of the overpowered loadout in high-kill gameplay.

BobbyPoff @BobbyPoff The KV Broadside with Warzone 2's TTK is actual comedy The KV Broadside with Warzone 2's TTK is actual comedy 😅😂😅😂😅😂 https://t.co/5VKzpLalzF

The KV Broadside is a semi-auto shotgun that players can unlock by completing the B4 Sector of the Season 2 Battle Pass. It is a hard-hitting firearm with a below-300ms, close-range TTK. Additionally, it is the fastest-killing weapon in the second seasonal patch.

This insane TTK value, along with its semi-auto firing mode, will ensure that skilled players can easily mow down opponents in CQC combat, especially on Ashika Island.

The hip-fire loadout for the KV Broadside showcased by FaZe Booya is as follows:

Barrel - Gunner D20

Laser - Point-G3P 04

Bolt - Dashbolt 60

Magazine - 12-Round Mag

Ammunition - 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath

FaZe Booya's KV Broadside hip-fire loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/FaZe Booya)

The Gunner D20 is a major component in turning the KV Broadside into a hip-fire menace. Not only does it improve hip-fire accuracy, but it also increases damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control.

The Point-G3P 04 laser also boosts the hip-fire stats of the weapon. This attachment improves the gun's hip recoil control and hip fire accuracy. It also brings an added bonus to the sprint-to-fire speed.

The Dashbolt 60 is another important attachment that can be found in any KV Broadside loadout. It improves upon the weapon's fire rate and is integral to achieving that below 300ms TTK.

The 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath is the core reason behind the KV Broadside's jaw-dropping TTK. These incendiary shells hit like a truck and also come with added fire damage.

The 12-Round Magazine will ensure that players have plenty of ammo to eliminate multiple enemies before having to reload. Although the 25-Round Drum is a good option for trios and quads on Al Mazrah, the better reload speed of the 12-Round Mag will be much more important for players on Ashika Island.

