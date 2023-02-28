Best Warzone 2 loadout for VEL 46 in Season 2

The latest mini-update of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 patch has finally removed the Fennec 45 from the close-range meta.

However, with the absence of this clear dominance of the Fennec 45 in Warzone 2, players have a much broader arsenal to choose from for their CQC gunfights. Although there are a few overpowered loadouts, the close-range meta has never been as diverse as it is now in Season 2.

If a player is searching for an easy-to-use SMG that also boasts impressive TTK, then they should definitely give the VEL 46 a try. The renamed avatar of the famed MP7 lives up to its legacy and is one of the most impressive guns in the game.

This article will highlight the pros of using this weapon, along with indexing its best loadout for the current season.

Best near-zero recoil loadout for VEL 46 in Warzone 2 Season 2

The VEL 46 sub-machine gun in Warzone 2 is based on the iconic real-life Heckler & Koch MP7, and is currently the only weapon in the LMP Platform of the game's gunsmith system.

The VEL 46 has been left untouched in the Season 2 patch, and as such, still boasts its impressive fire rate of 952 rounds per minute. Combined with its minimal recoil kick and impressive damage output, operators can get their hands on a simple yet very effective SMG loadout that can deal damage to their enemies with ease.

TTK chart of VEL 46 in Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via sym.gg)

It is one of the default guns of Warzone 2 and as such, most players are quite familiar with how this SMG handles, along with having it max leveled. The VEL 46 also sports a close-range chest TTK of 567ms, making it one of the fastest-killing guns in the Season 2 patch.

Players can get the optimum performance from this weapon if they use the following attachments:

Muzzle - Forge DX90-F

Forge DX90-F Laser - VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optics - Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Underbarrel - Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Magazine - 50 Round Mag

Warzone 2 Season 2 VEL 46 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Forge DX90-F suppressor adds to the bullet velocity, recoil smoothness, and sound suppression, which helps in improving the viability of the weapon. This attachment gets unlocked when players reach level 15 on the MX9.

The VLK LZR 7mW improves both the aim-down-sight and sprint-to-fire speed of the gun by a significant margin. This is an essential attachment that ensures that the SMG is snappy enough for any close-range gunfight. Along with that, this laser also brings an added benefit of recoil smoothness. To unlock itt, players need to reach level 5 on the STB 556.

Another essential element of this loadout is the Lockgrip Precision-40 underbarrel grip. This attachment increases the recoil control, aim-walking steadiness, and hip-fire accuracy of the gun. Equiping it will ensure that players get their hands on a very low recoil VEL 46 loadout, which can even be used in hip-fire configuration in extremely-close-range gunfights.

The Slimline Pro is a clean red-dot sight for this gun, which comes with minimal visual recoil when using ADS. Alongside that, the 50 Round Mag ensures that players have enough bullets to fight against multiple opponents without having to reload.

This is the best loadout for the VEL 46 in that the players can use in Warzone 2 Season 2.

Poll : 0 votes