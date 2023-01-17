Modern Warfare 2 gunsmith recommendation: Best quick-ADS loadout for STB 556 in Season 1 Reloaded

The extensive armory of Modern Warfare 2 offers players a wide variety of weapons to choose from. The current meta of the title is very competitive, with multiple weapons, providing players with top-tier performance. However, the meta is also being considered stale by many, as the weapons have not seen stats adjustments for quite some time.

Modern Warfare 2 players are looking into various non-meta loadouts that can offer performance similar to their meta counterparts. One non-meta weapon that is slowly gaining popularity among players is the STB 556 Assault Rifle (AR).

Not only is this gun versatile for engaging enemies on a wide spectrum of ranges, it also boasts the fastest reaction stats among all the guns in its category. This article will analyze the pros of using this gun and indexing a very effective loadout for this firearm that features one of the fastest ADS speeds in the title.

Quick-ADS STB 556 loadout offers almost meta-tier performance in Modern Warfare 2

The STB 556 assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 is a replica of the real-life Steyr AUG A3 bullpup rifle. It belongs to the Bruen Bullpup platform of the new gunsmith system in the game and can be unlocked by reaching Military Rank 41.

The overall time-to-kill (TTK) value of Modern Warfare 2 is extremely fast. Weapons with better desirable secondary stats like faster ADS time and better sprint-to-fire speed perform quite well in players' hands. Due to the minimal TTK value, the weapon which bears its barrel faster at the enemy is the usual winner of a gunfight engagement.

STB 556 shines in this regard as not only does it sport the fastest sprint-to-fire speed among all its counterparts in the assault rifle category, but with proper attachments, the ADS time on the gun can be brought down to those of meta SMGs.

STB 556 is a beast in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/Hero)

Combined with that top-tier AR damage output, players get that hand on a firearm that can dominate gunfights at any range on most of the maps of Modern Warfare 2. To get the fastest ADS time on this gun, players can kit the STB 556 with the following attachments:

Laser - VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optics - Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip - STIP-40 Grip

STIP-40 Grip Magazine - 42 Round Mag

42 Round Mag Ammunition - 5.56 Armor Piercing

The VLK LZR 7mW laser is the most important part of this build as it not only reduces the ADS time by a significant margin, but also increases the already enviable sprint-to-fire speed of STB 556 by a staggering margin. This attachment is responsible for the SMG-like reaction time of this loadout, along with adding improvements to the aiming stability.

Tuning for the STIP-40 Grip (Image via Activision and YouTube/Hero)

The STIP-40 Grip gives a thorough improvement to both the vertical and horizontal recoil control of the gun, allowing players to laser beam their opponents at even mid-to-long ranges of the Ground War maps. On smaller maps, this attachment will allow players to easily remain aimed at their target with minimal adjustments while firing the weapon.

Tuning for the Cronen Mini Pro optic (Image via Activision and YouTube/Hero)

The Cronen Mini Pro is a very clean blue dot sight available in the game that provides an excellent viewline of the periphery even when the player is ADSed. This optic will not only allow players to perform well in close-range battles, but it will also allow them to easily engage enemies at mid-long ranges due to the minimal visual kick while firing.

The weapon's fire-rate comparatively stands at the higher end among all the assault rifles of Modern Warfare 2. As such, the 42 Round Mag will allow gamers to eliminate multiple opponents before they have to reload.

Tuning for the 5.56 Armor Piercing bullet (Image via Activision and YouTube/Hero)

Lastly, the 5.56 Armor Piercing ammunition will allow operators to wall bang their opponents through soft or thin covers and deal additional damage to vehicles in the Ground War mode.

This loadout of STB 556 boasts a lightning-fast ADS speed in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded. Skilled veteran players with good game sense and aim can easily farm an MGB Nuke with this weapon loadout.

