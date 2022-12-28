Best Warzone 2 loadout for STB 556 in Season 1 Reloaded

The extensive armory of Warzone 2 has been a source of joy and frustration among the players. The latest battle royale title from Activision comes with over fifty weapons for players to choose from.

However, this also causes some confusion as players cannot decide which ones will perform well on their hands.

The Season 1 Reloaded patch of Warzone 2 has increased this extensive weapon list by adding the new Chimera assault rifle, with leaks hinting at the addition of a few more in the upcoming Season two.

However, if players are looking for a good all-rounder assault rifle with minimal recoil and impressive damage output, they should definitely give the STB 556 a try in the current patch.

STB 556 is a low recoil laser beam in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

The STB 556 from Warzone 2 has been modeled after the Steyr AUG A3 assault rifle in real life and falls under the Bruen Bullpup Platform tech tree in the new gunsmith system of the title. This AR can be unlocked by reaching Military Rank 41 and is one of the best performing weapons platforms available in the game.

It has a high rate of fire for an assault rifle and also features a respectable muzzle velocity. However, this doesn't equate to a higher recoil, and the minimal gun kick while firing not only allows players to effectively engage enemies at close to mid range but also allows them to beam their opponents at far-off distances.

STB 556 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/Faze Booya)

To get maximum performance from STB 556 in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch, players can equip it with the following attachments:

Barrel - Bruen Turaco 686mm

Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Rear Grip - Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Underbarrrel - FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine - 42 Round Mag

Bruen Turaco 686mm barrel tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/Faze Booya)

The Bruen Turaco 686mm barrel is the first item for this build, and it can be unlocked by getting the HCR 56 to level 17. It increases the damage range and bullet velocity of the gun, along with reducing the already low recoil of STB 556. It is also an integrally suppressed barrel and prevents users from being pinged on the tac map while firing the gun.

Aim OP-V4 tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/Faze Booya)

The choice of optics is always a personal preference among players, and they should always use the ones they are most comfortable with. However, the Aim OP-V4 is an excellent close to mid range scope for STB 556, which can be unlocked by getting the BAS-P SMG to level five.

Stip-40 Grip tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/Faze Booya)

The Stip-40 Grip further reduces the firearm's recoil, thus turning it into a low-recoil laser beam. Gamers can unlock this attachment by getting the STB 556 to level 10.

FTAC Ripper 56 tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/Faze Booya)

The recoil gets further stabilized, and the visual kick while firing the gun drops off by a significant margin with the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel attachment. This foregrip also boosts hip fire accuracy and aims for idle stability of the weapon platform. It gets unlocked when the Lachmann-762 battle rifle reaches level six.

Lastly, the 42 Round Mag is necessary as the high fire rate of the gun eats through bullets quite quickly, and players need a high ammo count magazine so that they don't have to end up having to reload multiple times in a gunfight. This attachment gets unlocked by reaching level nine on STB 556.

This is the best loadout for STB 556 in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch. The low recoil and high DPM of the loadout will ensure that veterans and novice players will have a great time using this gun.

