Best Warzone 2 Chimera assault rifle loadout for Season 1 Reloaded

The patch for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded is live and brings with it several exciting changes to the game. From a brand new Rocket League-Esque game mode to major POI additions in the DMZ mode, the latest patch has a fair bit to offer.

Additionally, the patch has addressed many of the bugs that were causing in-game issues, and will hopefully improve the title's playability.

The mid-season update has also brought some significant changes to the stats of some of the existing weapons along with the addition of a new assault rifle, the Chimera Assault Rifle.

The Chimera teased during the launch of the Season 1 patch is finally here, and this article looks to share the weapon's best loadout in Warzone 2.

Chimera is a potent close-range assault rifle in Warzone 2

The Chimera was first teased for Warzone 2 during the arrival of Season 1 alongside the launch of the M13B. With the M13B being such a powerful weapon, there were high expectations for the Chimera too. The assault rifle has indeed delivered performance-wise and is an extremely lethal weapon for close to mid-range gunfights.

It is a compact assault rifle that looks and performs like an SMG hybrid. In terms of mobility and performance, it is quite similar to the Kastov-74u and works best when used as a sniper support weapon. The gun also comes with an integrated suppressor which should keep Operators using the firearm from being pinged on the tac map.

Best Chimera loadout

Loadout for Chimera in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

The recoil on the Chimera is quite manageable and should allow players to equip it with attachments for mobility and response time boosts. The gun's best attachments as a sniper support platform are as follows:

Laser - VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optics - Chronen Mini Pro

Chronen Mini Pro Stock - Ravage-8

Ravage-8 Rear Grip - Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Magazine - 45 Round Mag

The VLK LZR 7MW laser is an important component for this build as it improves ADS (aiming down sights) speed and aiming stability, along with sprint-to-fire speed. Thus, this attachment provides much-needed improvements to the response time and stability of the gun.

The Ravage-8 stock provides a significant mobility boost, thus making it more SMG-like. This is done by enhancing the sprint and crouch movement speed. It also improves ADS speed, making the gun snappier.

Furthermore, the Bruen Flash Grip aids the weapon's response time by increasing the sprint to fire and ADS speed. Lastly, the Chronen Mini Pro is an excellent blue-dot sight suitable for close to mid-range combat, while the 45 Round Mag ensures players have enough ammunition for those heated battles.

This is one of the best loadouts for the Chimera Assault Rifle in Warzone 2. To unlock this weapon, players will need to successfully extract while equipping it. The weapon can be collected from the new Building 21 in DMZ. Those who own Modern Warfare 2 can unlock it by getting two Operator kills with assault rifles in fifteen different multiplayer matches.

