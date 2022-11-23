Best loadout for Kastov-74U in Warzone 2 Season 1

The Kastov-74U is a compact assault rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and imitates the popular AK-74u from the previous titles in the series. It is an excellent choice for players who prefer superior damage and a quick firing rate along with decent mobile statistics.

The assault rifle was made available in Modern Warfare 2 upon the game's launch, quickly rising in popularity due to its viability, and has now carried over to the Battle Royale game.

Warzone 2 ensures that all weapons have their role in Al Mazrah. The map features different sets of terrain ranging from clustered buildings in the city to Oases with mini pools. Due to this variety, all available guns are viable depending on the various situations and prevent the meta from becoming stale. However, only a few weapons shine in all scenarios, and the Kastov-74U is one of them.

This article takes a closer look at the process of unlocking the weapon and suggests its best attachments in Warzone 2.

Unlocking the Kastov-74U assault rifle in Warzone 2

Unlocking the Kastov-74U will require patience and a consistent grind across a few different weapons. Here's how to unlock it:

1) First, you will have to reach profile Level 23. Thereafter, you will unlock the Kastov 762 assault rifle.

2) Equip the Kastov 762 and play a few games with it to reach weapon level 10.

3) Once you have reached Level 10, the Kastov 545 will be unlocked for you.

4) Proceed to play a few more matches with the Kastov 545 and reach weapon level 13. Doing so will unlock the Kastov-74U.

While the process of unlocking the assault rifle might seem complicated due to the updated Gunsmith 2.0 system, it is fairly straightforward once you're familiar with the necessary steps. It doesn't take too long for players to acquire it as it doesn't require them to complete complex challenges.

Best attachments to use on the Kastov-74U assault rifle in Warzone 2

The Kastov-74U is a versatile weapon in the game. It can be used as an SMG to rush enemies or as an assault rifle to engage in mid-range combat. The attachments mentioned in this guide ensure that all strengths of the weapon are maximized and weaknesses minimized. The following are the best attachments to use on the Kastov-74U in Warzone 2:

Best attachments for the Kastov-74U in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Barrel: Shorttac 330mm

Shorttac 330mm Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity

5.45 High Velocity Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

Here's how each of these attachments affects the weapon:

Barrel

Shorttac 330mm increases the gun's bullet velocity while decreasing its recoil. This makes tracking targets while shooting with the weapon across distances easier.

Muzzle

Echoless-80 is a suppressor. However, unlike other silencers in the game, the Echoless-80 doesn't negatively impact the range stats and rather, gives a boost to the damage range. It helps control recoil and increases bullet velocity. Also, in Al Mazrah, players need to ensure they don't attract enemies to their location with their gunfire, which is when this attachment makes a whole lot of sense.

Ammunition

The 5.45 High Velocity, as the name suggests, increases bullet velocity, ensuring that bullets travel faster while engaging in mid-long-range combat.

5.45 High-velocity ammo (Image via Activision)

Magazine

The 45 Round Mag ensures gamers don't run out of firepower in the middle of a fight. Often, players will have to deal with a squad of enemies rather than an individual. Such a situation would require players to have enough bullets in their magazines. Hence, players don't need to constantly change magazines until they get to safety.

Stock

Markeev R7 Stock increases the aim down sight speeds and improves sprinting speed. This is crucial in Warzone 2 as enemies can be hidden in any corner of the map. Being able to ADS quicker ensures the player wins the fight. Moreover, increased sprinting speed is essential to evade unfavorable fights or cover large distances quickly.

This is all players need to know about the best loadout for the Kastov-74U in Warzone 2 and the process of unlocking the weapon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

