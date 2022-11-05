Best loadout for Kastov 545 in Modern Warfare 2

Kastov 545 isn't unlocked by default in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. To obtain it, players will need to be patient and grind a few games. However, it is one of the best weapons at the moment and shreds through enemies in a matter of seconds.

The new system, called Gunsmith 2.0, enables players to customize weapons to their heart's content. However, with so many attachments to wrap one's head around, as well as a complex progression mechanic, things can be a bit overwhelming.

Hence, this article will offer the best loadout for the Kastov 545, along with the process of unlocking it in Modern Warfare 2.

Everything fans need to know about the Kastov 545 in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock the rifle, you will first have to reach a profile Rank of 23. This will give you access to the Kastov 762. Now, you must use the gun and gain as many experience points as possible so that the AR can reach Level 10. Once this is done with the Kastove 762, you will be able to access the Kastov 545.

Kastov 545 best attachments (Image via Activision)

Proceed to level it up so that you can unlock the following attachments:

Barrel: IG-K30 406MM

IG-K30 406MM Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Muzzle: Echoline GS-X

Echoline GS-X Underbarrel: XTEN Drop Grip

XTEN Drop Grip Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

The aforementioned attachments will capitalize on the rifle's strengths and minimize its weaknesses. Here's how they modify the Kastov 545:

Barrel: The IG-K30 406MM boosts the weapon's recoil control statistics, along with damage range and bullet velocity. The gun already has a good damage range; however, using this attachment improves this attribute even further, making it deadly across all ranges. Moreover, improved bullet velocity ensures that targets are eliminated faster, regardless of how far or near they are.

Laser: The Schlager PEQ Box IV improves the weapon's ADS speed, which is, by default, quite slow. Players who can aim-down-sights faster will always come out on top when it comes to close to mid-range combat.

Schlager PEQ Box IV on Kastov 545 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: The Echoline GS-X works great as a suppressor and makes controlling recoil easier. Although it reduces the range by a bit, the Barrel compensates for this with its improved damage range.

Underbarrel: The XTEN Drop Grip makes the rifle more accurate while hip-firing as well as when aiming down sights. However, this attachment hits the walking speed and slows the player down.

Rear Grip: The True-Tac Grip minimizes one of the weapon's weaknesses, which is a slow aim-down-sight speed. Moreover, it counters the XTEN Drop Grip's negative effect on movement speed by increasing the sprint to fire speed.

That is all there is to know about the best loadout for Kastov 545 and the process of unlocking it in Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty To our community - THANK YOU for making #ModernWarfare2 the #1 Call of Duty launch of all-time! And we're just getting started To our community - THANK YOU for making #ModernWarfare2 the #1 Call of Duty launch of all-time! And we're just getting started 💚 https://t.co/0CZTQYL71a

Modern Warfare 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. It features brand-new audio technologies, graphical upgrades, advanced AI, and more. This title marks the beginning of the next generation of Call of Duty games.

Poll : 0 votes