How to unlock the overpowered blue dot optic in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features a plethora of customization options. The improved Gunsmith 2.0 system now enables players to modify their weapons with the various attachments the game offers. One among the lot that has grabbed the attention of players is the blue dot optic or the 'Cronen Mini Pro.'

It is one of the most sought-after sights at the moment. This will fit almost any weapon present in the game and provide users with a clear view of their targets. However, the progression mechanism within the Gunsmith 2.0 system is a bit complicated. As a result, players are finding it difficult to obtain several attachments for their preferred guns.

This article takes a closer look into the process of unlocking the blue dot optic in Modern Warfare 2.

Everything fans need to know about unlocking the Cronen Mini Pro sight in Modern Warfare 2

The Cronen Mini-Pro is an optic sight in Modern Warfare 2. It is popular among fans as it is one of the few sights that provides a blue dot. There are a total of 36 optical sights, out of which only two have a blue reticle. One of them is the Cronen Mini Pro and the other is the Corio RE-X Pro.

Players prefer the former over the latter, as the Corio RE-X Pro is hefty and takes up a lot of space as users aim down their sights. However, that is not the case with the Cronen Mini Pro. It is sleek and clean, enabling gamers to see through clearly as they zoom in.

Cronen Mini Pro on the Expedite 12 (Image via Activision)

To unlock the Cronen Mini Pro, you will have to equip the Shotgun - Expedite 12 and progress to Level 7. Once done, the blue dot optic sight will be unlocked for all the weapons in the game that support it.

Don't be misguided by the attachment description, which reports the sight to be a red dot, when in fact it is blue.

Benefits of the Cronen Mini Pro in Modern Warfare 2

Kastov 762 with the Cronen Mini Pro sight (Image via Activision)

Aside from offering a rare blue dot reticle, the Cronen Mini-Pro has several benefits in the game. Due to the sleek and elegant design of the sight, it provides an unobstructed view of the targets.

Most scopes are bulky or aren't clear enough to maintain a proper line of sight in this fast-paced shooter. Hence, using the Cronen is a great choice for weapons that will be utilized to engage in short to mid-range combat such as on sub-machine guns and assault rifles.

Moreover, the clear sight also enables you to recoil control effectively as you can see where your bullets are traveling. Thus, countering the recoil pattern becomes easy with this attachment.

This is all you need to know about unlocking the Cronen Mini Pro in Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Squad up with the world and play Experience the new era of Call of DutySquad up with the world and play #ModernWarfare2 today! Experience the new era of Call of Duty 🔥Squad up with the world and play #ModernWarfare2 today!

Modern Warfare 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, featuring brand-new audio technologies, graphical upgrades, advanced AI, and more. This title marks the beginning of the next generation of Call of Duty games.

Poll : 0 votes