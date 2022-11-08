Best loadout for X13 pistol in Modern Warfare 2 to use it like an SMG

The X13 is one of five pistols available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 upon launch. It is one of the late unlocks that requires patience and a consistent grind to obtain. However, the pistol has recently been garnering a lot of attention from the community due to its SMG-like properties.

Modern Warfare 2 reinvents the Gunsmith system as featured in the prequel from 2019. Gunsmith 2.0 enables users to unlock a range of attachments for all their weapons. While it introduces variety, it also comes with a complicated progression system that makes unlocking certain weapons and attachments a little difficult.

This article takes a closer look into the process of unlocking the X13 Auto pistol in Modern Warfare 2 along with the best attachments for the gun so it can be used like an SMG.

Everything fans need to know about the X13 pistol in Modern Warfare 2

X13 is a fully automatic pistol in Modern Warfare 2. To unlock the weapon, you will first need to reach a profile rank of 31, which will give you access to the X12. You must then use the weapon and gain as many experience points as possible to reach Level 10. Upon doing so, you will unlock the X13.

An X13 weapon blueprint called 'Side Impact' was also handed to players during the beta testing phase to reach a profile rank of 13.

To get the most out of this pistol and use it like an SMG, the following attachments are recommended:

X13 Auto best attachments (Image via Activision)

Barrel: Impact Point

Impact Point Laser: FJX DIOD-70

FJX DIOD-70 Stock: XRK Bar Stock

XRK Bar Stock Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: Cronen Lima-6

These attachments will capitalize on the pistol's strengths and minimize its weaknesses. Here's how they change the weapon in comparison to its default statistics:

Barrel: Impact Point improves both recoil control ability and hip fire accuracy. The X13 can fire rapidly but this comes at the cost of lower overall accuracy. Hence, this attachment ensures that its negatives are mitigated.

Laser: FJX DIOD-70 increases the weapon's stability statistics along with the sprint-to-fire speed, making the pistol excellent for aggressive play. Moreover, it reduces the time it takes to aim down sight with the gun, which is an absolute requirement on the X13 since it isn't the most accurate weapon in the game.

FJX DIOD-70 Laser attachment for the X13 Auto (Image via Activision)

Stock: XRK Bar Stock is another attachment that improves the weapon's accuracy. Another benefit of the XRK Bar Stock is that it allows you to move faster, which makes it easier to run circles around your enemies and eliminate them while dodging bullets.

Magazine: 50 Round Drum ensures that you don't run out of firepower in the middle of a fight. The pistol fires fast and empties the magazine within a matter of seconds. Hence, those extra bullets enable you to stay longer in the fight.

Rear Grip: Cronen Lima-6 also improves the weapons sprint to fire and the aim down sight speeds. This boost will be required if you're rushing an enemy or going for close-quarter engagements, which is recommended with the X13.

These are some of the best loadouts for X13 Auto and the steps required to unlock it in Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. It also features brand-new audio technology, graphical upgrades, and advanced AI.

