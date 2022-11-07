Best overpowered P890 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released with five different pistols at launch, and the P890, in particular, has lately received a lot of community attention among all of them. It is available by default, and players don't have to grind through the ranks or progress other weapons through the Gunsmith 2.0 system.

The Gunsmith 2.0 system takes weapon customizability seriously. It offers various attachments for all weapons alongside an improvised progression system. However, the availability of so many attachments may make it difficult for players to choose the best ones for their guns.

Hence, this article will offer the best loadout for the P890 in Modern Warfare 2.

Everything fans need to know about the P890 in Modern Warfare 2

The P890 is one of the deadliest pistols in the game, capable of eliminating foes with just two bullets at close range. Due to the pistol's ability to take down enemies quickly, it has risen in popularity among fans. It isn't unusual to see players running around with the P890 in Modern Warfare 2.

Despite being a pistol, it is compared to the likes of SMGs as the gun possesses high damage statistics and a faster fire rate. Moreover, it is a popular choice since it is instantly available to all new players. If you are willing to give this fantastic pistol a chance, here's the best loadout suggestion for the weapon:

Best P890 attachments in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Barrel: XRK Tacops Barrel

XRK Tacops Barrel Muzzle: Forge DX90-F

Forge DX90-F Trigger Action: Bruen Express

Bruen Express Magazine: 10 Round Mag

10 Round Mag Rear Grip: FJX DVF60 Grip

These attachments capitalize on the weapon's strengths, further improving the P890 in areas where it already excels. They also help mitigate the many downsides that come with the weapon, such as its low bullet count per magazine.

This is how all the aforementioned attachments impact the P890:

Barrel: XRK Tacops Barrel improves the movement speed of the character with the P890 equipped. This will be essential as you must get close to enemies and take aim while moving quickly and dodging enemy fire. It also reduces the aim-down sight speed, meaning you will be able to ADS quicker than the default.

Muzzle: Forge DX90-F is a suppressor that will keep you hidden as you make your way to enemies. Moreover, it increases bullet velocity and the ability to control recoil, making it easier to take down enemies at longer ranges. While this attachment increases ADS speed, the XRK Tacops barrel counters this with its effect on lowering the aim-down sight pace.

Forge DX90-F Muzzle attachment for the P890 (Image via Activision)

Trigger Action: Bruen Express allows you to shoot faster. If you are going against someone with the likes of a sub-machine gun or an assault rifle, you will need to be able to shoot fast and take them down before they eliminate you.

Magazine: 10 Round Mag ensures you don't run out of bullets in the middle of a gunfight. Nothing can be worse than running around with an empty magazine in the heat of the battle.

Rear Grip: FJX DVF60 Grip increases recoil control statistics, making connecting shots on your targets easier without giving away to the weapon's recoil.

If you wish to maximize the pistol's utility in your matches, it is suggested to use the following Perks:

Base Perks: Double Time and Battle Hardened

Double Time and Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Resupply

Resupply Ultimate Perk: High Alert

Perks recommended using with the P890 (Image via Activision)

This is all there is to know about the P890 at the moment. It is also the only gun in Modern Warfare 2's campaign that players can find with Platinum camouflage.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty To our community - THANK YOU for making #ModernWarfare2 the #1 Call of Duty launch of all-time! And we're just getting started To our community - THANK YOU for making #ModernWarfare2 the #1 Call of Duty launch of all-time! And we're just getting started 💚 https://t.co/0CZTQYL71a

Modern Warfare 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, and features brand-new audio technologies, graphical upgrades, advanced AI, and more.

