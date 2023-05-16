The third mid-season patch of Warzone 2 has added tons of new content for the players to explore and experience. Among the new additions, the developers have also introduced two new guns to the game's armory. These guns belong to the handgun category and are named FTAC Siege and GS Magna.

Among these two new arrivals, the GS Magna of Warzone 2 has drawn the immediate attention of players due to it being an automatic version of an already existing robust secondary, the .50 GS, aka the Deagle. The akimbo rear grip is another aspect of the firearm that caused a lot of hype. Being able to wield two auto-Deagles at the same time appealed to a lot of players.

As such, this article will index the best akimbo loadout for the GS Magna in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded for readers' reference.

How to get the Akimbo GS Magna loadout in Warzone 2 Season 3

As mentioned above, the GS Magna is a new addition to Warzone 2, and players will have to get 30 enemy operator headshot kills with the .50 GS to unlock the powerful handgun.

Among the two new sidearms of the Season 3 Reloaded patch, the FTAC Siege can be considered a pocket SMG. But regarding GS Magna, the gun has been purely designed with only raw firepower in mind.

The .50 GS is a powerful handgun that fires a high-caliber .50 cal bullet. But when two of these guns fire in automatic mode, as in the case of an akimbo loadout of GS Magna, very few can contest its lethality in close-range engagements.

Best Akimbo loadout for GS Magna in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/OPiXZ 2)

In Season 3 Reloaded, the best akimbo loadout for the GS Magna in Warzone 2 is as follows:

Muzzle - SA Peak-77

SA Peak-77 Barrel - SA Longshot-50

SA Longshot-50 Ammunition - .50 Pistol Overpressured +P

.50 Pistol Overpressured +P Magazine - 13 Round Mag

13 Round Mag Rear Grip - GS Magna Akimbo

Attachments for Akimbo GS Magna loadout in Warzone 2

Tuning for muzzle (Image via Activision and YouTube/OPiXZ 2)

Muzzle - Due to high caliber pistol bullets and automatic firing mode, the recoil on the GS Magna is atrocious and can only be used in ultra-close range combat. As such, the SA Peak-77 muzzle is a must-have in this loadout because it improves upon both horizontal and vertical recoil control.

Barrel - Unfortunately, the damage range of GS Magna is also not entirely up to the mark. As such, the SA Longshot-50 barrel is needed as it improves upon both the firearm's damage range and bullet velocity. It also has the additional benefits of increased hip-fire accuracy and movement speed.

Tuning for barrel (Image via Activision and YouTube/OPiXZ 2)

Ammunition - The .50 Pistol Overpressured +P ammunition has an added finch effect on the enemy. As such, when used in the akimbo GS Magna loadout, the enemies will have a hard time shooting back, as they most likely would be eliminated after being at the receiving end of a constant barrage of mini-stuns.

Magazine - The automatic fire mode of GS Magna eats through bullets very quickly. Due to this, an extended magazine is needed to engage against multiple opponents, and 13 Round Mag does the job perfectly in this case.

Tuning for Ammunition (Image Via Activision and Youtube/OPiXZ 2)

Rear Grip - Last but most importantly, players must equip the GS Magna Akimbo rear grip to the firearm. This will allow operators to carry and fire two instances of this loadout simultaneously, one in each hand.

Here is the best akimbo loadout for the GS Magna handgun in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded patch. The low damage range yet fast TTK will make this a perfect close-range loadout for Ashika Island and indoor engagements.

