FaZe Booya's Warzone 2 Cronen Squall loadout that outguns SMGs in close range

The Season 3 patch of Warzone 2 has added two new weapons to the armory, the FJX Imperium sniper rifle and the Cronen Squall battle rifle. These guns immediately drew the players' attention due to their incredible performance in long-range combat. Cronen Squall, in particular, has been an instant hit due to its low recoil and impressive long-range TTK.

However, as we all know, the gunsmith system of Warzone 2 is very comprehensive, allowing players to customize their guns in various manners. As such, the Cronen Squall, whose primary purpose is to engage in ranged combat, can also be equipped with specific attachments to transform it into a close combat weapon.

One such close-range gun build was recently showcased by famous Warzone 2 streamer and YouTube content creator FaZe Booya, who stated that it even outperforms meta SMGs in Season 3.

Cronen Squall, close-range build, shreds opponents in Warzone 2 Season 3

Booya is an acclaimed Warzone 2 streamer and member of the famous FaZe Clan. He has his own YouTube channel, where he is known to regularly upload videos of powerful builds which he has constructed himself.

In one such recent upload, the famous streamer revealed a gun build of the Cronen Squall, which he calls the "Ultimate Mini Cronen." As the name suggests, it is close to the mid-range setup of the new battle rifle, which can be a perfect substitute for SMGs and a good sniper support for those tired of playing with the gun as a long-range weapon.

TTK comparison between Cronen Squall and Lachmann Sub (Image via sym.gg)

Cronen Squall is the latest battle rifle added to Warzone 2. It is a fully automatic firearm whose default recoil is very low for a gun that fires higher-caliber battle rifle bullets. Despite being primarily a long-range weapon, players can equip it with its shortest barrel and transform it into a terrifying close-range gun that no one would like to face.

FaZe Booya's close range Cronen Squall loadout for Warzone 2 Season 3 (Image via Activision and YouTube/FaZe Booya)

According to Booya, the best attachments for a close-range Cronen Squall loadout are as follows:

Muzzle - Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Barrel - SB6.8 16"

SB6.8 16" Laser - Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Underbarrel - FTAC ripper 56

FTAC ripper 56 Magazine - 30-Round Mag

Due to the usage of the shortest barrel, the recoil control of the gun degraded from what it is in the default configuration. Attachments with recoil control and stabilization improvements are much needed to make this build work.

Tuning for Lockshot KT85 (Image via Activision and YouTube/FaZe Booya)

The Lockshot KT85 improves upon the firearm's vertical and horizontal recoil control. This muzzle is necessary to maintain low recoil even in a close-range configuration.

Tuning for SB6.8 16" (Image via Activision and YouTube/FaZe Booya)

The SB6.8 16" barrel is needed to make this gun SMG-esque. It increases the weapon's movement speed, hip-recoil control, and aim-down sight speed by a significant margin.

Tuning for Schlager PEQ Box IV laser (Image via Activision and YouTube/FaZe Booya)

The Schlager PEQ Box IV laser boosts the aim-down sight speed even further. It is needed to ensure that the gun has an SMG-like reaction speed. Additionally, the FTAC Ripper 56 under-barrel increases the aiming idle stability, hip fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization of the firearm.

Tuning for FTAC Ripper 56 (Image via Activision and YouTube/FaZe Booya)

Lastly, the 30 Round Mag is needed for the gun to remain effective in engagements against multiple enemies simultaneously. Although, Booya does suggest that players should shift to the 50-round Drup if they are playing in trios or quads.

This is the most effective close-range loadout for the Cronen Squall in Warzone 2 Season 3.

Disclaimer: TTK stats are from sym.gg

