Warzone 2 expert Metaphor reveals best no-recoil TAQ-V loadout that even outperforms RPK in Season 1 Reloaded

The extensive armory of Warzone 2 offers players a wide variety of options when it comes to choosing weapons. The current meta of the title is very diverse, with numerous weapons that have the potential for competitive tier damage output.

When it comes to long-range combat in Warzone 2, the title of 'fan-favorite' belongs to the RPK light machine gun. Gamers have fallen in love with this firearm due to its extremely low recoil and high damage output, making it one of the easiest to use top-tier guns currently available in the title.

However, many are also tired of continuously equipping themselves with the RPK as they feel that the ease of using the gun is making the game one-dimensional.

As such, many players are currently looking for other firearms to spice up the gameplay, and Warzone 2 expert Metaphor has the perfect loadout recommendation for them.

Metaphor's no-recoil TAQ-V loadout outperforms RPK in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

Metaphor is quite a well-known content creator in the Warzone 2 community, who regularly uploads videos on loadout recommendations, tips, gameplay tricks and a lot more on his YouTube channel.

In one such recent upload, the famous content creator has showcased the terrifying potential of the TAQ-V battle rifle in Warzone 2 and has stated that it performs even better than the RPK in Season 1 Reloaded.

Being a battle rifle, the TAQ-V features slightly higher recoil in the base configuration. However, the attchments and tuning settings that have been recommended by Metaphor transforms the TAQ-V into a very low recoil laser beam.

Stats and recommended loadout for TAQ-V

The TAQ-V battle rifle of Warzone 2 is modeled after the real-life FN SCAR-H and belongs to the Tactique Verte weapon platform of the gunsmith system of the title. To unlock this hard-hitting armament, players need to reach level 11 on the TAQ-56 assault rifle.

The loadout that has been recommended by Metaphor features a muzzle velocity of 950m/s and a recoil reduction of 32% and 23% respectively on the vertical and horizontal axis. Combined with its 571 rounds-per-minute rate of fire and a high damage count per-hit, this TAQ-V loadout boasts a TTK of just 567ms at 30 meters, compared to the 605ms TTK of the RPK at the same range.

To get such excellent performance stats, Metaphor recommends players to kit their TAQ-V battle rifle with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Sakin Thread-40

Stock - Taqtique Brute Stock

Underbarrel - Lockgrip Precision-40

Magazine - 30 Round Mag

Ammunition - 7.62 High Velocity

Metaphor uses the Sakin Thread-40 muzzle, the Tactique Brute Stock and the Lockgrip Precision-40 underbarrel to reduce the substantial recoil of the TAQ-V to a negligible amount. All three of these attachments provide significant boosts to recoil control and are very important components in this loadout.

Alongside the recoil improvements, the Brute stock also improves the aim stability of the gun and the Lockgrip Precision-40 underbarrel increases hip-fire accuracy and aim-walking steadiness.

The default magazine of the gun can only carry 20 bullets, which is definitely not enough to effectively engage against multiple enemies. As such, the 30-Round Mag is the recommended magazine attachment for solos and duos and the 60-Round magazine is needed in trios and quads mode of the battle royale.

Lastly, the 7.62 High Velocity adds a very substantial improvement to the bullet velocity of the gun. This type of ammunition is needed if players want to be effective against enemies at far-off distances.

This is Metaphor's recommended loadout for the TAQ-V battle rifle in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. There is a high chance that this weapon will be meta in the upcoming season if RPK gets its much-needed nerf. As such, players can definitely drop-in on Al Mazrah to get some early practice with the TAQ-V.

