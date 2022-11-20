Activision released Call of Duty Warzone 2 on November 16 globally almost three weeks after Modern Warfare 2 launched. The grand success of Activision's front-running story mode and multiplayer title paved the path for its latest Battle Royale title to carry forward the legacy created by its prequel.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 share a common platform that allows players to enjoy cross-progression features between both games. This creates a seamless flow of weapons and equipment across the titles, creating a comfortable ecosystem and introducing a new weapon configuration platform.

The new configuration platform allows players to completely change the essential nature of a base weapon and repurpose it to be used in a different scenario. Most fans will try to use the weapons in the current meta and avoid using other guns, which overshadows some hidden gems.

Warzone 2 best RPK build

The Light Machine Gun (LMG) weapon class is a power-packed category of guns that are generally heavy and hard to carry around. The weapons included in this class have a high ammo capacity and deal a large amount of damage while compromising the movement of the weapon at hand. The efficiency of these chunky class guns can be refined and used in Warzone as versatile weapons to gain the upper hand in matches.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Optic: SZ Vortex-90

SZ Vortex-90 Stock: FT TAC-Elite Stock

FT TAC-Elite Stock Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

The Polarfire-S muzzle is a great suppressor that increases the weapon's damage output, boosts the damage range, and protects the player's position.

The SZ Vortex-90 optic is an excellent choice for the RPK as it offers two different scopes in a single attachment. Views can be switched quickly depending on the range of the gunfight - short or medium range - with an excellent precision picture.

The FT TAC-Elite Stock is another excellent attachment that can substantially increase the weapon's handling stats and recoil control with a small hit on the ADS speed. The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel directly increases the recoil stability and helps the player while idle aiming with increased stability and hip fire accuracy.

The 7.62 High-Velocity rounds are crucial and add more damage output to the weapon, but at the same time take a toll on the damage range of the RPK.

Weapon class

A total of ten assorted weapon classes in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are shared and contain the entire arsenal for both titles. These exist to provide an organized list of all weapons by placing them in the respective categories that ease access to weapons in the loadout menu.

The following is a list of all the weapon classes in the game:

Assault Rifles

Battle Rifles

Sub-Machine Guns

Shotguns

Light Machine Guns

Markman Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Pistols

Launchers

Melee

The LMG class currently contains six weapons in Warzone 2 after it was released and fans can expect new additions to be introduced soon with seasonal content added by the publisher. These weapons are viable for large area-based game like Activision’s latest title as they are versatile but decreases agility of the player.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest stories around Warzone 2 and more weapon builds to increase the chances of winning consistently.

Poll : 0 votes