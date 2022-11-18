All weapons in Warzone 2 and how to unlock them

Warzone 2 recently made a phenomenal debut across all of its platforms and officially kicked off the first season of Modern Warfare 2, introducing four new weapons.

Like the original Warzone, Warzone 2 is a free-to-play gameplay expansion of Modern Warfare 2 carrying over all of its gunplay features, Operators, gadgets, and weapons to a brand new desert map, Al Mazrah. Alongside the traditional Battle Royale mode, it also features a new survival DMZ mode.

Warzone 2 shares its arsenal with Modern Warfare 2, and as such, the weapon progression and unlocking system between these two titles is seamless. With Season 1, Infinity Ward introduced the Victus XMR Sniper Rifle and the BAS-P SMG at the start of the season on the Battle Pass, with the Chimera Assault Rifle and M13B Assault Rifle currently set to arrive in a mid-season update.

All Warzone 2 weapons and their unlock requirements

Players in both the Battle Royale and DMZ modes of Warzone 2 will be able to pick up and use any weapon off the ground. However, to add a weapon to a loadout, they will need to unlock it first.

The Gunsmith system allows players to add up to five attachments and tweak them accordingly, as part of a custom loadout. With the new Weapon Platform system introduced in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2 players are able to unlock different weapons from the same platform as they progress, along with suitable attachments.

Season 1 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 introduced four new weapons, two available from the start and two scheduled to be added later on in the mid-season update. With that being said, let's take a closer look at each of the weapon platforms in Warzone 2 and their respective guns.

M4 Weapon Platform

M4 Weapon Platform (Image via Activision)

M4 (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked Automatically

(Assault Rifle) - Unlocked Automatically FTAC Recon (Battle Rifle) - Unlocked at M4 Level 14

(Battle Rifle) - Unlocked at M4 Level 14 556 Icarus (LMG) - Unlocked at M4 Level 19

(LMG) - Unlocked at M4 Level 19 M16 (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at 556 Icarus Level 14

(Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at 556 Icarus Level 14 FFS Hurricane (SMG) - Unlocked at FTAC Recon Level 17

Ordnance Weapon Platform

Ordanace Weapon Platform (Image via Activision)

EBR-14 (Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked Automatically

(Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked Automatically SO-14 (Battle Rifle) - Unlocked at EBR-14 Level 12

Bryson 800 Weapon Platform

Bryson 800 Weapon Platform (Image via Activision)

Bryson 800 (Shotgun) - Unlocked Automatically

(Shotgun) - Unlocked Automatically Bryson 890 (Shotgun) - Unlocked at Bryson 800 Level 16

Bryson Long Rifle Weapon Platform

Bryson Long Rifle Weapon Platform (Image via Activision)

SP-R 208 (Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 7

(Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 7 SA-B 50 (Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked at SP-R 208 Level 16

(Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked at SP-R 208 Level 16 LA-B 330 (Sniper) - Unlocked at SA-B 50 Level 17

(Sniper) - Unlocked at SA-B 50 Level 17 SP-X 80 (Sniper) - Unlocked at LA-B 330 Level 17

Lachmann & Meer Weapon Platform

Lachman & Meer Weapon Platform (Image via Activision)

Lachman-762 (Battle Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 16

(Battle Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 16 Lachman-556 (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Lachman-762 Level 12

(Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Lachman-762 Level 12 LM-S (Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked at Lachman-762 Level 16

(Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked at Lachman-762 Level 16 RAPP H (LMG) - Unlocked at Lachman-556 Level 12

(LMG) - Unlocked at Lachman-556 Level 12 Lachmann Subb (SMG) - Unlocked at Lachman-556 Level 12

Tactique Verte Weapon Platform

Tactique Verte Weapon Platform (Image via Activision)

TAQ-56 (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 19

(Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 19 TAQ-V (Battle Rifle) - Unlocked at TAQ-56 Level 11

(Battle Rifle) - Unlocked at TAQ-56 Level 11 TAQ-M (Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked at TAQ-56 Level 20

Kastovia Weapon Platform

Kastovia Weapon Platform (Image via Activision)

Kastov 762 (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 23

(Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 23 Kastov 545 (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Kastov 762 Level 13

(Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Kastov 762 Level 13 RPK (LMG) - Unlocked at Kastov 762 Level 16

(LMG) - Unlocked at Kastov 762 Level 16 Kastov-74u (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Kastov 545 Level 13

(Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Kastov 545 Level 13 Vaznev-9K (SMG) - Unlocked at Kastov-74u Level 15

(SMG) - Unlocked at Kastov-74u Level 15 Minibak (SMG) - Unlocked at Vaznev-9K Level 14

XRK Weapon Platform

XRK Weapon Platform (Image via Activision)

X12 (Handgun) - Unlocked at Rank 31

(Handgun) - Unlocked at Rank 31 X13 Auto (Handgun) - Unlocked at X12 Level 10

Bruen Bullpup Weapon Platform

Bruen Bullpup Weapon Platform (Image via Activision)

STB 556 (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 41

(Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 41 MX9 (SMG) - Unlocked at STB 556 Level 13

(SMG) - Unlocked at STB 556 Level 13 HCR 56 (LMG) - Unlocked at STB 556 Level 20

Bruen Ops Weapon Platform

Bruen Ops Weapon Platform (Image via Activision)

BAS-P (SMG) - Season 1 Battlepass sector A6 HVT (Free)

(SMG) - Season 1 Battlepass sector A6 HVT (Free) Chimera (Assault Rifle) - Weapon Unlock Challange (TBD Mid-season update)

(Assault Rifle) - Weapon Unlock Challange (TBD Mid-season update) M13B (Assault Rifle)- Weapon Unlock Challange (TBD Mid-season update)

Imperatorium Weapon Platform

Imperatorium Weapon Platform (Image via Activision)

Victus XMR (Sniper Rifle) - Season 1 Battlepass sector A7 HVT (Free)

Non-platform Weapons

Vel 46 (SMG) - Unlocked Automatically

(SMG) - Unlocked Automatically Sakin MG38 (LMG) - Unlocked Automatically

(LMG) - Unlocked Automatically MCPR-300 (Sniper) - Unlocked Automatically

(Sniper) - Unlocked Automatically P890 (Handgun) -Unlocked Automatically

(Handgun) -Unlocked Automatically PILA (Launcher) - Unlocked Automatically

(Launcher) - Unlocked Automatically PDSW 528 (SMG) - Unlocked at Rank 5

(SMG) - Unlocked at Rank 5 Expedite 12 (Shotgun) - Unlocked at Rank 12

(Shotgun) - Unlocked at Rank 12 .50 GS (Handgun) - Unlocked at Rank 13

(Handgun) - Unlocked at Rank 13 STRELA-P (Launcher) - Unlocked at Rank 14

(Launcher) - Unlocked at Rank 14 JOKR (Launcher) - Unlocked at Rank 24

(Launcher) - Unlocked at Rank 24 RAAL MG (LMG) - Unlocked at Rank 25

(LMG) - Unlocked at Rank 25 Lockwood Mk2 (Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 28

(Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 28 RPG-7 (Launcher) - Unlocked at Rank 32

(Launcher) - Unlocked at Rank 32 Lockwood 300 (Shotgun) - Unlocked at Rank 36

(Shotgun) - Unlocked at Rank 36 Riot Shield (Melee) - Unlocked at Rank 37

(Melee) - Unlocked at Rank 37 Fennec 45 (SMG) - Unlocked at Rank 38

(SMG) - Unlocked at Rank 38 Basilisk (Launcher) - Unlocked at Rank 39

(Launcher) - Unlocked at Rank 39 Signal 50 (Sniper) - Unlocked at Rank 44

Warzone 2 is currently available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via battle.net and Steam. Interested players can jump right in and try out the Battle Royale and DMZ modes for free, or purchase Modern Warfare 2 to experience its multiplayer mode.

