How to get more Battle Tokens to level up your Battle Pass in Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Battle Pass certainly offers a healthy variety when it comes to cosmetics that players will be able to get their hands on.

Unfortunately, these drops are locked behind tiers, which can only be reached and unlocked once you have collected enough Battle Tokens. While these tokens aren't exactly all that easy to obtain in-game, there are a few ways to go about collecting them, and not all of these methods are efficient.

Unlocking multiple tiers in a Call of Duty Battle Pass, irrespective of the game, will require a fair amount of grinding. Collecting enough Battle Tokens is not a simple task, and many players in the community are curious to know more about the best paid or unpaid ways to get this resource.

Today’s guide will go over some of the ways in which you can acquire Battle Tokens in Warzone 2.

Obtaining Battle Tokens in Warzone 2

Interestingly, there are multiple ways to obtain Battle Tokens while playing Warzone 2. However, not all of them will reward you with a significant amount of Tokens.

Here are a few ways that will help you maximize the amount of Battle Tokens that you receive with each seasonal Battle Pass in Activision's latest battle royale.

1) Purchasing the Battle Pass bundle

This is a paid option that you can opt for, especially if you don’t mind spending real-life currency to obtain some of the amazing cosmetic rewards that the Warzone 2 Battle Pass has to offer.

The bundle will cost you around 2,400 COD Points ($19.99/£16.49), and you will immediately receive a sizeable amount of Battle Tokens which automatically unlocks a few tiers from the Battle Pass.

2) Obtaining the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition

As both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 share the same Battle Pass and Battle Pass progression, you will be able to maximize the number of tokens you get by purchasing the game's Vault Edition.

Modern Warfare 2 has had an incredibly successful launch, and there are quite a few players from the community who have pre-purchased the Vault Edition of the game. While it costs a fair bit more than the standard game, it does, however, come with a lot of additional content that you can enjoy across both titles.

The Vault Edition also comes with 50 Battle Tokens that automatically unlock some of the initial tiers from your Battle Pass grind, making it easier to complete the entire Battle Pass by the end of the season.

3) Completing missions and objectives

Completing challenges and objectives in Warzone 2 will help you get plenty of XP or experience points once a match ends. Collecting bounties, infiltrating strongholds, or even completing the various side quests in the game will help you rack up large amounts of XP.

Collecting XP will net you Battle Tokens as well, but this method will take a fair amount of grinding and is considered the “play-to-win” method.

