Warzone 2 streamer FaZe Booya reveals top-tier class setup used by CDL pros in Season 1 Reloaded

The armory of Warzone 2 has a wide variety of weapons for players to choose from. With the average TTK (Time-to-Kill) of the vast majority of guns being at the lower end, the current meta of the game is quite diverse. Players are especially spoilt when it comes to choosing the best loadouts for their battle royale matches.

Though the Season 1 Reloaded patch of Warzone 2 features plenty of competitive weapons, there are certain meta loadouts that stand slightly above the others when it comes to overall performance and damage output.

For those who are searching for top-tier loadouts that have the perfect balance between reaction time, mobility and the damage they can dish out to their enemies, Warzone 2 content creator FaZe Booya has the perfect recommendation for the players.

FaZe Booya recommends highly tuned CDL loadouts of TAQ-56 and Vaznev-9K for Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

Booya is a popular Warzone 2 content creator who is also a member of the famous FaZe gaming clan. He is known in the Call of duty community for his YouTube channel, where he regularly uploads videos on gameplay tips, tricks, recommendations, and loadouts.

In one of his recent uploads, he showcased two Warzone 2 gameplay videos, where he demonstrated the potential of a pair of high-tier meta weapons. The weapons that he was using were the TAQ-56 AR Rifle and the Vaznev-9K SMG while kitting them with the loadout that is currently very popular among the CDL pros.

As we all know, both TAQ-56 and Vaznev-9K are currently very popular choices of weapons among the players in the current patch. As such, let’s take a look at the attachments used by the CDL Pros on these weapons.

CDL Loadout for TAQ-56 in Warzone 2

CDL TAQ-56 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/FaZe Booya)

The TAQ-56 in Warzone 2 is modeled after the famous FN SCAR-L in real life and is currently one of the highest-picked assault rifles. Despite not having the fastest TTK in its category, this gun is still very popular among players due to its very low recoil and excellent reaction stats.

The CDL loadout for the gun includes attachments that compliment the positive aspects of the gun while patching up the small negative aspects that can affect performance. To get the best mid-long range performance from this gun in the current patch, Booya recommends the following attachments:

Muzzle - FJX Fulcrum Pro

FJX Fulcrum Pro Barrel - 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel Stock - TV XLine Pro

TV XLine Pro Underbarrel - Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Rear Grip - Demo Cleanshot Grip

The Fulcrum Pro muzzle further reduces the already low recoil of the gun and the Edge-47 grip improves to the visual of the weapon. These two attachments turn this gun into one of the easiest firearms to use in the current patch.

Both the Demo Cleanshot grip and the TV XLine Pro stock further boosts the enviable reaction stats of the gun. These attachments ensure that players are able to aim-in and fire the assault rifle in a very short interval of time.

Lastly, the Tundra Pro barrel improves upon the damage range and bullet velocity of the weapon, along with improving upon the hip fire accuracy.

CDL loadout for Vaznev-9K in Warzone 2

CDL Vaznev-9K loadout for Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/FaZe Booya)

Just like TAQ-56, the Vaznev-9K also has a high pick-rate among players due to its low recoil, good mobility and its high damage-per-bullet value. Although its TTK is definitely not on par with the infamous Fennec 45, it still proudly stands in the upper echelons of its category.

The positives of the gun can be amplified if players kit it with the CDL loadout that has been recommended by Booya. To turn this gun into a close-range-combat monster, the following attachments are needed:

Muzzle - Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Laser - FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock - Otrezat stock

Otrezat stock Underbarrel - FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip - True-Tac Grip

The loadout for the Vaznev-9K is mainly aimed towards improving the reaction time and overall mobility.

The Otrezat stock significantly improves the mobility of the gun by directly improving the sprint and crouch movement speed. True-Tac Grip and the FSS OLE-V Laser are integral in reducing the sprint-to-fire and the aim-down sight time of the gun. These three attachments ensure that the Vaznev-9K has the mobility and reaction of a close-range meta weapon.

Lastly, the Pendulem muzzle will reduce the already minimal recoil of the firearm, and the FSS Sharkin 90 underbarrel grip will reduce the idle sway while aiming by a significant margin.

These are the two CDL loadouts of TAQ-56 and Vaznev-9K that have been recommended by FaZe Booya for Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded.

Poll : 0 votes