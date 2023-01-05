Best Warzone 2 SMG loadout with the fastest TTK in Season 1 Reloaded

The extensive armory of Warzone 2 has been a source of both frustration and joy among the players. While it does allow a choice from a list of over fifty weapons, that extensive choice also causes issues as players find it difficult to pick the perfect weapon for them.

Among the various parameters that govern the performance of weapons in Warzone 2, TTK is regarded as the most important one. Time-to-kill (TTK) refers to the time that is needed by a weapon to eliminate an enemy and players will always refer to TTK values while trying to measure the performance of the gun.

For those searching for the SMG that has the fastest TTK in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, they won't have to look beyond Fennec 45. This meta SMG is currently being regarded as the best in the class and can utterly eviscerate its opponents in the blink of an eye. This article will look into the pros of using this weapon platform, alongside indexing its best loadout.

Fennec 45 is a close range terror in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

The Fennec 45 sub-machine gun in Warzone 2 is based on the KRISS Vector .45 SMG in real life and belongs to the Fennec platform of the new gunsmith system of the title. This is currently the only weapon available within this tech tree and players can unlock it by reaching level 38 in the military ranks.

While discussing the performance of the SMG, we must highlight its exceptional mobility and reaction time stats. Not only will the operator be able to quickly navigate the map, but the reaction speed will also be lightning-fast while the operator has this weapon in hand.

Additionally, this meta gun also boasts the highest rate of fire among all the other weapons available in the game. Combined with the prodigious damage count per bullet connected, players will get their hands on the SMG, which boasts the fastest TTK stats among its category in Warzone 2.

Best loadout for Fennec 45 in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The already remarkable stats of the base version of Fennec 45 can be further boosted by using the following attachments:

Muzzle - XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Laser - VLK LZR 7 mW

VLK LZR 7 mW Rear Grip - Fennec Rubber Grip

Fennec Rubber Grip Underbarrel - FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine - Fennec Mag 45

The base version of Fennec 45 is already quite terrifying in terms of performance, and as such, this loadout is mainly geared towards improving the reaction time and crosshair stability of the gun.

The XTEN RR-40 suppressor is the recommended muzzle attachment for this gun and it can be unlocked by upgrading the PDSW 528 to Level 13. This attachment brings in additional damage range, recoil smoothness, and bullet velocity to the gun along with keeping the operators from being pinged on the tac map while firing the weapon.

Tunings for the XTEN RR-40 Suppressor (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The VLK LZR 7mW laser can be unlocked by reaching level 5 on STB 556 and it increases the sprint to fire speed, aim down sight speed, and aiming stability of the gun. The idle sway can be taken care of by equipping the firearm with the FSS Sharkfin 90 underbarrel attachment and it can be unlocked by reaching level 6 on the M4 assault rifle.

Tunings for the FSS Sharkfin 90 Underbarrel (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Fennec Rubber Grip improves the reaction time with this gun even further by improving the aim down sight and sprint to fire speed and it can be unlocked by reaching level 21 on the Fennec 45 SMG.

Tuning for the Fennec Rubber Grip (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Lastly, the Fennec Mag 45 is necessary as the gun chews through the bullet count at a jaw-dropping rate and the 45-round mag will be needed for effective engagements. This attachment gets unlocked when players reach level 15 on the Fennec 45 SMG.

This right here is the best loadout for the Fennec 45 in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch. It will give an astonishing close-range chest TTK of just 495ms which is much faster than the TTKs of Lachmann Sub and Vaznev-9K which are 675ms and 539ms respectively at a distance of ten meters.

Poll : 0 votes