Call of Duty Warzone 2 is Activision’s newest Battle Royale title that was released recently on November 16 to carry forward the legacy that was created by its predecessor. The publisher delivered on its promise of a new and improved gaming experience with the introduction of multiple new features that offered realism and enhanced immersion.

Warzone 2 brought along a new weapon configuration platform that is shared with Modern Warfare 2 and allowed players to alter the behavior of a weapon completely and repurpose it for a different scenario. This introduced new avenues for individuals to explore while adapting to different playstyles as both titles brought along changed movement and combat mechanics.

Players will always opt for the most popular weapon that is in the current meta and utilize the highlighted builds without trying out new ideas. While this does ensure that individuals enjoy all the advantages of stronger weapons, it casts a shadow over other weapons in the class that can prove to be equally or more lethal during gunfights on the battleground.

Fans can continue to read the discussion below to find the best Vaznev-9k weapon build that can be utilized in Warzone 2 to score consistent victories.

Warzone 2 Vaznev-9k belongs to the Kastovia family of weapons

A total of ten weapon classes are shared between Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 through a common platform and cross-progression. The arrival of Activision’s latest Battle Royale also brought along Season 1 and a new Battle Pass that introduced new weapons to the arsenal and increased the collection of weapons.

The Vaznev-9k belongs to the Sub Machine Gun weapon class and is easily one of the best weapons in its category that can outperform other guns. It has a high fire rate and promotes movement of the player with the weapon in hand while being a deadly force in close and medium ranges.

The Vaznev-9k is a great weapon that belongs to the Kastovia family of weapons and packs a similar but balanced damage output in Warzone 2. It is a scary deterrent as it compensates for its lack of damage, as compared to its Assault Rifle counterparts, with an absurd fire rate that can easily decimate a number of enemy operators at once.

With the correct choice of attachments, the Vaznek-9k can become a worthy choice for the primary slot as well as a great sniper support weapon to carry around.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Barrel: SA Response III

SA Response III Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

Markeev R7 Stock Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Rear Grip: True-TAC Grip

The XTEN RR-40 muzzle increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness for the weapon while also providing ample sound suppression to mask the position of the player.

The SA Response III barrel also increases the bullet velocity and damage range for the Vaznev-9k while increasing hip fire accuracy and recoil control. This increases the ease of using the weapon. This attachment takes a toll on the movement speed as well.

The Markeev R7 increases the ADS speed and agility with the weapon in hand. The extended magazine compensates for the high ammo requirement to finish a kill without having to reload to engage in another gunfight.

The True Tac grip increases the ADS speed further along with the sprint-to-fire speed and takes a toll on the recoil control.

This concludes with the best weapon build for the Vaznev-9k that players can equip and enjoy in Warzone 2 to gain an advantage in close-range gunfights. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more weapon builds and all the latest news around Warzone 2.

