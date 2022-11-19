The best Victus XMR sniper rifle loadout in Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 launched their first season on November 16, 2022. The first season brings tons of new content to both titles, including an all-new battle pass system, unique playable operators, DMZ game mode, a new 2v2 Gulag system for Warzone 2.0, and more.

The latest season also introduces four new weapons, one of them being none other than the hard-hitting bolt-action sniper rifle, Victus XMR. The weapon is available with launch and can be unlocked for free through the battle pass.

The best loadout build for Victus XMR bolt-action sniper rifle in Warzone 2.0

Sniper rifles are amongst the most popular weapon classes in all of Call of Duty, especially due to their powerful nature and ability to one-shot opponents. These abilities translate into core multiplayer game modes and battle royales such as Warzone.

Now with Warzone 2.0, players have been introduced to its largest map yet, Al Mazrah, featuring vast open spaces and tall infrastructure. This land is suitable for players who wish to position themselves on higher ground, allowing sniping to be a lot more viable.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 house a large arsenal of modern weapons that delivers precise and deadly performances suitable for various different combat situations. With the addition of four new weapons during Season 1, the Victus XMR is a deadly option for those with accurate aim. That being said, here is the recommended loadout for the Victus XMR in Warzone 2.0:

The Victus XMR bolt-action sniper rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Recommended attachments:

Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

Mack 8 33.5 Super Laser: Accu-Shot 5MW Laser

Accu-Shot 5MW Laser Stock: XRK Rise 50

XRK Rise 50 Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Rear Grip: Bruen Q900

Starting off with the barrel modification, The Mack 8 33.5 Super is the longest barrel available for the Victus XMR, providing a significant increase to the weapon's damage range and bullet velocity while trading aim-down-sight speed and hip fire recoil control. This makes it a viable pick for a large map such as Al Mazrah.

To rectify the loss of ADS speed due to the barrel, the Accu-Shot 5MW Laser is a green laser attachment responsible for improving the weapon's aim-down-sight speed as well as enhancing the aiming stability. The only downside to this attachment is the laser being visible to enemies, which won't be an issue if players position themselves on higher ground and snipe from really long ranges.

For the stock, the XRK Rise 50 is a great choice for increasing mobility since it lowers the time required for ADSing as well as crouch movement speed and sprinting speed. The harder recoil control due to this stock is negated since this weapon is a bolt-action sniper rifle.

When it comes to customizing the ammunition, the .50 Cal High-Velocity mod makes the Victus XMR's .50 caliber bullets reach further distances through an increased bullet velocity while trading off its effective damage range.

Finally, for the rear grip, the Bruen Q900 is a smooth-textured rubber grip used to significantly lower the time required to draw out this weapon. It enhances aiming and players' movement speed, with the only disadvantage being a slightly reduced recoil control, similar to the XRK Rise 50 stock.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Do you fire from the hip or scope it out? 🧐 Third-Person hits differentDo you fire from the hip or scope it out? 🧐 Third-Person hits different 🎯Do you fire from the hip or scope it out? 🧐 https://t.co/mFixC3zEhJ

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.Net and Steam).

Poll : 0 votes