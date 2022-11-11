After its global release on October 28, fans are already enjoying Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and making full use of the various weapons present in the game. Activision has scheduled the release of their upcoming Battle Royale title on November 16 with additional content that will be available in both games.

The publishers have confirmed that the game will see an expansion of the weapon classes with even more guns being introduced every season. Warzone 2.0’s release will see the start of Season 1 on launch day with a Battle Pass that will be shared among both titles.

The hype surrounding Warzone 2.0 after Modern Warfare 2 is deafening as the community gears up to welcome the franchise's latest battle royale title featuring superior weapons and exciting new attachments. The time that players had between the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 was a grace period for players to grind, sure to give them an advantage in the larger Al Mazrah map.

Fans can continue reading below to learn more about the upcoming weapon and how they can get their hands on it.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's Sniper Class get a new member

There is certainly no shortage of good long-range weapons in Modern Warfare 2 with many solid options already existing in the Marksman and Sniper Rifle categories. The developers have introduced a unique system, using which weapons share a common lineage and belong to certain families or weapon platforms.

A total of ten weapon classes in the game will be shared with Warzone 2.0 and these will contain the entire collection of weapons in the game. Presently, there are only four Sniper Rifles in the class and they are:

Signal 50

LA-B 330

MCPR-300

SP-X 80

Each of these snipers are potent and are viable options to eliminate enemies from a distance with a single shot. Since some are heavier than others, they compensate for this disadvantage with higher damage and damage range stats.

How to get the Victus XMR

This weapon will be available to all players when Season 1 launches, regardless of whether they purchase the Battle Pass or not. However, it won't be a free weapon in the Battle Pass, and fans will have to play the game and level up Battle Pass tiers to obtain it. As soon as they hit the required tier, the Victus XMR will automatically unlock and be available to add to their loadouts.

Victus XMR

The Victus XMR is the latest sniper rifle that will be available to players in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 from November 16 itself. The start of Season 1 will bring a total of four new weapons to both games, with two of these being free to players and the other two being made available mid-season.

And that's all you need to know about obtaining the Victus XMR Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 through the Battle Pass in Season 1. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates on weapons and the best weapon build guides.

