3 best snipers to use in Warzone 2.0

Being a sniper is one of the most satisfying ways to play Call of Duty, and Warzone 2.0 is no exception. However, there have been some changes to the new meta. Semi-auto rifles, like the Dragunov, are now Marksman Rifles, so they will have no bearing on this list. Get a bolt-action or high-caliber rifle when looking for snipers in Warzone 2.0.

You can use these guns to one-tap an opponent from a long distance. They'll never see the bullet coming and will probably drop in one shot. It doesn't hurt that Warzone has a superior aim assist, making sniping much more satisfying.

While many of these guns are excellent, if you're looking for the top snipers in Warzone 2.0, the following section dives into some of the best picks for players.

Explore these excellent snipers in Warzone 2.0

1) Signal 50

If you want a powerful gun in Warzone 2.0, the Signal 50 is a must-have. It's packing excellent damage no matter how far or close you are, it's got a decent fire time, and the aim assist is handy. This .50-caliber sniper has better stats than nearly any other gun in its class.

The Signal 50 is the best for one-shotting enemies from extreme distances with reliability. Other rifles can be helpful too, but I feel this will become a meta pick. When you use this gun, the 7-round magazine will be your best friend, so you have to reload less.

2) LA-B 330

While one-shotting can feel excellent, you also need to do it quickly. In Warzone 2.0, the LA-B 330 can certainly make that happen for you in multiplayer. It's got incredible power and great attachment options. That's not even the best part of this long-range sniping weapon.

It's got better ADS, and it also has solid mobility. This makes it a reliable, powerful sniper for when you're on the run, and quick-scoping is a requirement. It has several useful attachments, but my favorite is the 8-round magazine. After all, the less you have to reload, the better. It's easily one of the best snipers to drop opponents in Warzone.

3) SP-X 80

The SP-X is like the Signal 50, but it's not with respect to damage done, fire rate, and recoil control. Don't think it was a weak gun, because it wasn't. It has a great rate of fire and superior handling.

However, this Warzone 2.0 gun is also excellent in ADS. If you're going to equip the gun, go for attachments to increase mobility and damage. This is a gun for players who want to quick scope in style. It may not be the number one gun in Al Mazrah, but it's still a very viable pick.

While Warzone snipers are helpful in Warzone 2.0's Al Mazrah map, these are the big winners. All three are excellent guns, but the Signal 50 has to be the clear winner.

