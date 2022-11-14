Warzone 2.0 will allow players to revive teammates from a distance

Warzone 2.0 will be accessible to gamers across the world in just two days and is expected to be the "most ambitious release in Call of Duty history," according to the game's developers, Infinity Ward.

The upcoming battle royale title will feature innovative changes to certain mechanics of its predecessor while simultaneously adding various new ones. As such, the ability to revive teammates from a distance is an upcoming feature that will certainly change the way combat occurs on the new Al Mazrah map.

Warzone 2.0 players can revive teammates from a distance using a "Revive Pistol"

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



It also gave me an option to use it to revive myself, unsure if that was because I had a self revive in my backpack or not. There’s a new revive pistol field upgrade in #MW2 , DMZ and Warzone 2.0 that allows you to safely revive your teammates from a distance.It also gave me an option to use it to revive myself, unsure if that was because I had a self revive in my backpack or not. There’s a new revive pistol field upgrade in #MW2 , DMZ and Warzone 2.0 that allows you to safely revive your teammates from a distance. It also gave me an option to use it to revive myself, unsure if that was because I had a self revive in my backpack or not. https://t.co/Ij7484BW0P

The "Revive Pistol" is a Field Upgrade that can be found as ground loot in various parts of Al Mazrah, just like every other Field Upgrade in-game, including Dead Silence, Portable Radar, Trophy System, Battle Rage, and more.

This particular Field Upgrade is suitable for support-type players in Warzone 2.0 since it helps teammates more than the users themselves. It has not yet been confirmed whether it can be used to self-revive or not.

The Revive Pistol being looted from a first aid kit in-game (Image via YouTube/ ModernWarzone)

To revive a downed teammate, the player simply has to aim the pistol at them and shoot, starting off the reviving process. After being used on a teammate, it should take the same amount of time as a normal revival, which is five seconds.

As of now, the pistol's range has not been tested, but it will likely not work from too far away. Additionally, this pistol can be used to revive multiple teammates as it comes with a total of four rounds and has to be reloaded after every shot.

A teammate being revived after being shot by the Revive Pistol (Image via YouTube/ModernWarzone)

Interestingly, the concept of reviving teammates from a distance using a pistol is not new, as it was first featured in Rainbow: Six Siege in 2015 and was later shown in Destiny 2 and Battlefield 2042 as well. In Warzone 2.0, it provides a significant tactical advantage as both the reviver and the downed teammate can stay behind cover while their enemy is unaware of the revival process.

Warzone 2.0 will be made available for pre-load today at 10:00 am PT worldwide. The official release date is set for 48 hours later, on November 16, 10:00 am PT on all platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Modern Warfare 2's Season 1 and the new DMZ mode will be released alongside the battle royale.

