When does Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 go live? Date and time for all regions

The first season of Modern Warfare 2 will be released 20 days after the game's official launch date, giving players ample time to grind and unlock weapon camos. Season 1 is bringing in large amounts of content for the game, along with the release of Warzone 2.0 and a brand new game mode, DMZ (Demilitarized Zone).

Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 will be made available to all players at the same time considering that it's a global release, unlike the base game in October, which was first released in New Zealand. This article will provide Modern Warfare 2 Season 1's release dates and times for all regions.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 release date and time for all regions and platforms

The roadmap for Season 1 of the game (Image via Activision)

As this is the first major update for the game, Infinity Ward is pushing out a lot of content all at once while also fixing various bugs and glitches that have annoyed players since its release.

The new season will also come with an overhauled Battle Pass system featuring multiple sectors instead of linear 100-tier unlockables, and players can unlock five items in each sector, giving them more freedom to unlock which items they prefer first, and then completing the Battle Pass later.

Furthermore, the update will bring in two maps for Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer mode, which are already fan favorites, Shipment and Shoot House, while also adding two new weapons, M13B and Chimera, both of which are ARs (Assault Rifles).

The official dates and times for Season 1's release are:

November 16, 10:00 am PT (US West Coast)

November 16, 12:00 pm CT (Illinois)

November 16, 1:00 pm ET (US East Coast)

November 16, 6:00 pm GMT (UK)

November 16, 7:00 pm CEST (Central Europe)

November 16, 9:00 pm MSK (Moscow)

November 16, 11:30 pm IST (India)

November 17, 2:00 am CST (China)

November 17, 3:00 am JST (Japan)

November 17, 5:00 am AEDT (Australia)

November 17, 7:00 am NZDT (New Zealand)

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Reaching Rank 56 will unlock Prestige 1, granting an Emblem, additional rewards, and a set of challenges.

More intel on the bit.ly/MW2SeasonalPro… In #MWII Season 01, leveling up past Rank 55 will allow you to earn a persistent Prestige Rank across all seasons.Reaching Rank 56 will unlock Prestige 1, granting an Emblem, additional rewards, and a set of challenges.More intel on the #CODBlog In #MWII Season 01, leveling up past Rank 55 will allow you to earn a persistent Prestige Rank across all seasons. Reaching Rank 56 will unlock Prestige 1, granting an Emblem, additional rewards, and a set of challenges. More intel on the #CODBlog: bit.ly/MW2SeasonalPro… https://t.co/VmuR4c3kEc

Unfortunately, there will be no pre-load option available for the Season 1 update of Modern Warfare 2 and will only be made available to players on different platforms at the aforementioned times. However, the update for Warzone 2.0 and DMZ will be available for pre-load on all platforms 48 hours prior to its full release, on November 14.

Official details about the size of the update have not yet been revealed by Infinity Ward, but players can expect it to be around 15 GB without Warzone 2, and up to 130GB with the Battle Royale and DMZ game modes included.

Poll : 0 votes