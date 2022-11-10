Activision revealed all the details of the first season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which is set to release on November 16 along with Warzone 2.0 and the all-new DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) mode. Much of the content is set to drop in the next six days, with more planned for release mid-way through Season 1.

In the last few Call of Duty games, Activision has followed a seasonal system, with each season lasting up to two months. Each season adds multiple weapons, maps, game modes, blueprints, calling cards, and more while also refreshing the Battle Pass, and the Reloaded content drops mid-way through every season, consisting of weapon balances, bug fixes, and more content.

This time around, Season 1 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2 will drop on December 16 and mainly focuses on the release of the highly anticipated Raids mode that will be under the Special-Ops umbrella.

Raids in Modern Warfare 2 will be episodical and continue the story of the campaign

Players will be able to play Raids in co-op mode (Image via Activision)

The campaign of Modern Warfare 2 ended with Task Force 1-4-1 coming together with Kate Laswell showing Price, Ghost, Gaz, Soap, and Alejandro a picture of Makarov, who will be the next antagonist of the story.

According to Infinity Ward, the first of the Raids will be a direct continuation of the story after the end of the campaign. Raids will be played in co-op mode, with up to three players going against huge groups of AI enemies. Episode 1 will drop mid-season.

"Continuing the story of the Modern Warfare II Campaign, Raids will be the ultimate challenge for Trios with a mix of stealth, all-out action, and puzzle-solving objectives."

Currently, three missions in the Special Ops mode have been released. Players can complete them and receive 'Career Stars' that are used towards unlocking kits such as Medic and Recon. The Career Stars can also be used to unlock higher tiers in those kits to get extra perks. A new Special Ops mission will also be coming next week with Season 1.

Infinity Ward has recommended that players prepare by getting their preferred kit to Tier 10, which will make Raids episodes much easier. Players can also replay weekly Special Ops missions or Daily Challenges to get extra stars.

A full Tactical Overview and more information about Raids will be revealed soon by Activision. This will explain the types of missions players will have to go complete. Fans of the franchise can expect a lot of variety in the gameplay, similar to the campaign of Modern Warfare 2.

