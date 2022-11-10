Shipment and Shoot House are officially coming back in Modern Warfare 2

Activision recently announced all its Modern Warfare 2 plans for Season 01, which will be released on November 16. Players will be getting a huge content drop for the multiplayer game, along with the release of Warzone 2.0 and a new DMZ mode.

Shipment and Shoot House are two maps being added to the multiplayer mode in Modern Warfare 2 with Season 01. These were previously teased as "fan-favorite" maps and also leaked as placeholders in early builds. Although the two maps are not new to the Call of Duty franchise, they are highly anticipated because of their beloved design and the ability to facilitate fast-paced gameplay.

Shipment and Shoot House will come back with a new design in Modern Warfare 2

Shoot House remake for Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Shoot House was first introduced to the Call of Duty franchise in Modern Warfare (2019), and it instantly became a fan favorite. Previously, it was situated somewhere in the deserts of Urzikstan and was owned and operated by a "third-party" military. Now, according to Activision:

"Situated in the jungles south of Las Almas, the Shoot House’s new home was built for training cartel hired guns with the same level of intensity as Mexican Special Forces Operators. This live-fire facility is just as deadly as you remember it — a small, three-laned map conducive to all playstyles."

As can be seen in the screenshot above, Shoot House has been completely redesigned compared to what was seen in MW 2019. It has a new color scheme, and the developers have ditched the somewhat modern aesthetic. They have also added some greenery to the map. That said, the overall layout is still the same, with no changes to the POIs either, making the gameplay familiar.

Shipment has been featured in many Call of Duty games and was first introduced in 2008 when Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare came out. It was also featured in Sledgehammer Games' latest release, Call of Duty: Vanguard, with an old-school design.

In Modern Warfare 2, the small map is not set in the middle of the land, but on a ship, during a storm. Details about whether the storm will impact the gameplay have not been revealed yet. This is what Activision said about the map:

"Set on a cargo ship taking on water in a storm-ridden part of the Atlantic Ocean, a new Shipment is ready to bring back the chaos that only an ultra-compact map can provide. Thinking about working around and off the map’s boundaries, which was possible in previous versions? You might find yourself all at sea...."

The two maps will be released and playable from November 16 onwards. The playlist 'Shoot the Ship' will also most likely be in the featured section of the title that will consist of the two new maps with all six-vs-six game modes.

