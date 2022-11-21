Does Warzone 2 have slide cancel?

Wondering whether Warzone 2.0 supports the iconic 'slide cancel' feature? Slide cancelation is a popular movement mechanic that was introduced with 2019's Modern Warfare. Players generally master this tactic to confuse enemies and throw off their aim. Naturally, Call of Duty veterans are looking to use this popular trick in the franchise's latest games.

Activision recently launched the long-awaited Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, a grand sequel to the classic free-to-play battle royale experience. Veterans who spent countless hours in 2019's Warzone may have come across some influential changes in the sequel.

Unfortunately, one cannot quickly cancel their slide animations in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, like they could in previous Call of Duty games. However, they can still use a potential workaround to enable the slide cancelation mechanic.

Here's how one can slide cancel in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (and Modern Warfare 2)

Slide cancelation works exactly as its name suggests, allowing players to cancel the slide animation and reset their tactical sprint. Players can adopt this movement style to confuse enemies as they struggle to re-align their aim.

To slide cancel in Warzone 2, one will mandatorily require a controller. Unfortunately, PC players will not have the option to use a mouse-keyboard combination to achieve this, which is a major letdown for many. However, if you are used to utilizing a controller (on console or PC), this method should be a breeze to follow:

Connect a controller to the system. Open the in-game 'Settings' menu and click on the 'Controller' tab. Scroll down and locate the 'Automatic Sprint' option. Select 'Automatic Tactical Sprint' from the drop-down menu.

That's all that's required, and you can now enter a battle royale match to try out this movement mechanic. While in a match, activate the Slide mechanic. While sliding, face the direction towards which you want to displace and move the left stick on your controller in the opposite direction to cancel the slide. Players can also use the same method to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2.

The only drawback to using the slide cancel mechanic in Warzone 2.0 is that players are restricted to controller-based gaming instead of mouse and keyboard. Generally, the mouse and keyboard combo provides a significant advantage in shooter games. Controllers can be used in this genre, but are not preferred alongside PC setups.

Following the much-hyped Call of Duty Next event back in September, fans quickly realized that the franchise's modern era will not support the iconic slide cancelation tactic. Although the workaround has proven to be successful, Activision's original intention was to remove the popular mechanic entirely. The developers may potentially deactivate this workaround in the future to support their original plan.

The original Call of Duty: Warzone (2019), which offers complete support for slide cancelation, was temporarily taken off the grid to facilitate its sequel's launch. On November 26, the game will be relaunched as Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 was officially released on November 16, alongside Modern Warfare 2's highly anticipated Season 1. Warzone 2 is a free-for-all experience available across various major platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

