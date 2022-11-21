Revive Pistol in Warzone 2: How to use and where to find

Activision's latest battle royale game, Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, was launched recently, ushering fans into a modern era in the franchise. The brand new, free-for-all game, which is a sequel to 2019's Warzone, welcomed some powerful, new quality-of-life features, like the Revive Pistol, that have redefined the series' last-man-standing experience.

The Revive Pistol may have the name of a weapon but is not lethal. It's a field upgrade that lets players self-revive themselves or revive their teammates from a distance. Team-oriented players will undoubtedly want to run into a Revive Pistol once they drop into Al Mazrah. Thankfully, one can pretty easily locate the survival-friendly item due to its adequate spawn rate.

Everything you need to know about the Revive Pistol in Warzone 2: Locations, use, and more

The iconic manual revival process in the Warzone series is standard but pretty risky in most situations. The reviver needs to be close to their downed teammate to initiate the process and remain occupied with it until complete. Some situations may be too dangerous for players to run over to an injured teammate. Alternatively, 2019's Warzone also features a self-revive kit purchasable through Buy Stations in exchange for in-game cash.

To improve the popular meta fans are used to, Activision has introduced a new field upgrade, the Revive Pistol, which lets you 'shoot' a knocked teammate from a distance to revive them. You can also use the full power of the unique item to patch yourself up from a knocked state.

Where to find a Revive Pistol in Warzone 2?

The Revive Pistol can be found as ground loot in Al Mazrah. Players are more likely to locate this powerful field upgrade in medicine cabinets, which are present inside bathrooms/washrooms of city buildings. There's a higher chance of running into a Revive Pistol while looting medical centers.

Apart from ground loot, players can choose to purchase Revive Pistols from a Buy Station in exchange for in-game cash. Taking control of a Stronghold or a Black Site may also get you the popular field upgrade.

How to use the Revive Pistol in Warzone 2?

One Revive Pistol has four charges, and players can use each to revive one teammate. To revive a knocked teammate, aim the Revive Pistol at them and fire, and the process should start instantly.

You can also use the Revive Pistol to self-revive yourself when needed. However, the self-revive process requires all four charges of the pistol. Hence, if you revive a teammate with the pistol, you won't be able to use it as a self-revival tool anymore.

Warzone 2 also features the standard way to revive teammates. Press the 'F' key on the keyboard (depending on your platform) when you are near a knocked teammate to initiate the revival process.

The Revive Pistol is definitely a better way to patch up teammates during a critical situation in Warzone 2. Players assuming a support role will massively benefit from carrying the non-lethal weapon.

Surviving the vast Al Mazrah map and the new meta has been made easy with new quality-of-life features like the Revive Pistol, which perfectly fits into the new gameplay style that Warzone 2 encourages.

