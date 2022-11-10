All AI spawns in Warzone 2.0: Where to find, rewards, and more

Warzone 2.0, a brand new Battle Royale experience from the Call of Duty franchise, is set to launch on November 16, alongside Modern Warfare 2's Season 1. In addition to improved visuals and mechanics, the largest map in Warzone's history, and more, Infinity Ward has also added new 'player versus environment' elements in the upcoming sequel.

The competition to be the 'last man standing' is set to become even tougher with Warzone 2's battlefield, which will now feature AI combatants. The spawn points for these AI combatants are restricted to certain locations on the map. Players can choose to ignore the AI aspect completely and only play against real enemies.

Wondering where these new AI bots will spawn in Warzone 2? This article is a complete guide to finding the bots, rewards associated with defeating them, and more.

Everything you need to know about AI spawns in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0

AI combatants are a staple in the much-anticipated DMZ mode that is slated to launch alongside other Warzone 2.0 modes. However, as per Activision's blog post, bots in battle royale modes are restricted to certain locations.

There are only three places on the vast Al Mazrah map where players may encounter AI combatants in battle royale matches. Besides the AI boss (Jailer) in the Gulag, you will find them holding Strongholds and Black Sites.

Strongholds

Several Strongholds are activated across Al Mazrah at the start of a Warzone 2.0 battle royale match. Players can find these locations using the tactical in-game map. It should be noted that re-capturing a Stronghold isn't mandatory to win a match, but it can be pretty rewarding.

The first team to complete a Stronghold will have to deactivate a bomb, upon which they will receive a key to a Black Site and their custom Loadouts. Other teams who visit a completed Stronghold may fight AI combatants and collect rewards related to defeating them, but they will not receive a Black Site key. Only the first team to capture a Stronghold receives the key.

Black Sites

A Black Site is a more potent form of a Stronghold, but the rewards associated with re-capturing one are rather impressive. Clearing a Black Site of all AI combatants will offer players on a team with a permanent Weapon Blueprint and other valuable items. As such, these areas are only accessible with a key.

The Gulag

Warzone 2.0's Gulag will feature a single AI Boss named 'Jailer', who will appear in the middle of the 2v2 match to speed up the process. Players in the Gulag must either defeat their enemy duo or take down the Jailer himself to escape the prison.

The renovated Gulag now offers many possibilities. While fighting the Jailer, all four participants can even choose to team up against the boss. There's always a chance of betrayal, which is why one must be aware of their enemy duo's true intentions while in the Gulag.

Instead of traditional overtime, there will be a timer that players must keep in mind. If the timer runs out before players defeat the Jailer or their opponents, all four players will face elimination from the match.

Activision states that AI combatants will not spawn beyond the aforementioned locations in Warzone 2.0's battle royale modes. Strangely, content creators who have already experienced the title's gameplay have mentioned running into bots across the map that caused major confusion and made identifying real players a difficult task.

Considering this situation, the actual situation with the game's bots can only be confirmed upon Warzone 2.0's official launch.

