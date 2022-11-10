How to find loadouts in Warzone 2.0?

Activision has just revealed a ton of information regarding the upcoming Season 1 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. The latest gameplay livestream and a press release from the company cleared up popular speculations, including ones related to custom loadouts in the much-anticipated sequel.

Earlier, fans were exposed to disheartening theories about custom loadouts being excluded from the Warzone 2.0 experience. However, further leaks assured that the feature will return.

Officials finally put a stop to the speculations regarding custom loadouts, days before the game's official launch. This article will highlight ways to grab one in the upcoming Warzone 2.0.

Here's how you can earn your loadout in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0

With Activision returning the loadout control to players in Warzone 2.0, it has become essential to learn all the ways one can find loadouts in the game. There are three ways, to be precise:

One can buy the Primary Weapon of their created Loadouts from Warzone 2's Shops, which is a new name for the iconic Buy Station in Warzone. You will need enough in-match Cash for this. The iconic Loadout Drops, which have been a primary way to grab Loadouts in Warzone, are set to return in the much-awaited sequel, but in a new form. The Drops will now be a public event and any team can claim its contents, similar to other popular BR titles like PUBG. Individual Loadout Drops will not be buyable anymore. Lastly, one can choose to battle AI combatants to earn a Loadout. Clearing a Stronghold or a Black Site is a way to earn your created Loadout in the game early on.

The new Loadout Drops Public Event will undoubtedly trigger more gunfights and contests in Warzone 2.0. Grabbing one will now be more rewarding, considering the amount of effort teams have to put into getting one.

These drops will spawn from the skies at random during Battle Royale matches. DMZ and other modes in Warzone 2 will not have Loadout Drops.

Loadouts have been an important and useful feature in the original 2019 title and this is also what has made the battle royale experience in Warzone unique. Fans won't want to miss out on the familiar experience of being able to create loadouts of their choice and contest drops in the sequel.

That said, Activision and Infinity Ward have tried to renovate the old process of earning a Loadout. The changes seem to be good, as players will now be exposed to a new meta, which is the sequel's primary motive.

Warzone 2.0 is all set for a grand launch on November 16, alongside Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2, with pre-load times for the updates beginning on November 14.

Both titles are tightly linked through one universe, and hence, you'll find many overlapping features like weaponry, Gun Smith, and other Multiplayer innovations. In fact, Modern Warfare 2 players have already gotten an elaborate glimpse of Al Mazrah, a brand-new map in the Call of Duty universe, that is slated to be launched with Warzone 2.0, via Multiplayer modes.

