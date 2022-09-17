Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 multiplayer guide: All Field Upgrades

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will bring back multiple Field Upgrades that the community has seen in the past titles. The community is expecting new and improved interactions with these upgrades compared to previous games.

Call of Duty (COD) NEXT provided fans with new information about the game and also showcased live gameplay of all three titles, Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0, and Warzone Mobile. The COD blog has officially released information about every nook and cranny of the upcoming titles, except for a few surprises that will be revealed with the official launch.

Let us take a look at the Field Upgrades that will be coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 all Field Upgrades

1) Deployable Cover

Deployable Cover (Image via Activision)

The Deployable Cover is a Defensive Archetype. It is a portable shield that can be deployed to take cover in open areas on the maps. It is a destructible wall but provides cover in crucial situations and is especially useful when using heavy weapons like LMGs, to mount upon for better stability.

It is a useful tool that can be used to block entry into rooms and make a stronghold. Enemies would have to either mantle above it to cross or destroy the shield, thus alerting the user.

2) Tactical Insertion

Tactical Insertion (Image via Activision)

Tactical Insertion is a Reactive Archetype in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. It does not affect one-life game modes. It is used to mark a spawn location on the map.

The user will be redeployed to the location where the Tactical Insertion flare is set. This is a unique tool in Call of Duty, allowing players to spawn behind enemy lines and take them out by surprise.

3) Trophy System

Trophy System (Image via Activision)

The Trophy System is a Defensive Archetype. It is a deployable Field Upgrade that is autonomous and can be deployed almost anywhere on the map. The device can take out up to three nearby pieces of equipment and projectiles. It is primarily useful inside buildings where enemies might toss in grenades.

Similarly, it can be attached to vehicles to protect oneself from approaching rockets and other pieces of equipment.

4) Portable Radar

Portable Radar (Image via Activision)

The Portable Radar is an Aggressive Archetype. It is capable of scanning a small area on the map from the point where it is deployed. The device is a very effective tool for intel-gathering players who like to play it smart.

It is crucial in smaller rings or maps where the coverage fits the most important areas. Locations will be shown on the map to maintain balance and avoid abuse. The tool will be most effective when paired with the Bird's Eye Ultimate Perk.

5) Battle Rage

Battle Rage (Image via Activision)

The Battle Rage is another Aggressive Archetype. The effect of using this Field Upgrade is an adrenaline rush. Health is regenerated quicker and the player gets the ability to resist Tactical Equipment thrown at them. Moreover, their Tactical Sprint is also constantly refreshed. It is a great tool for aggressive gamers who yearn for battles.

It is most effective when indulging in skirmishes in quick succession.

6) Trip Mine

Trip Mine (Image via Activision)

The Trip Mine is a Defensive Archetype. It is a deployable device that can be placed almost anywhere on the map. It is a great deterrent for enemies who sneak up from behind. The gadget can be placed near doors and corners for unsuspecting flankers.

The Trip Mine emits a constant sound wave that disorients the enemy by disrupting their vision and slowing their movement speed, making them easy targets.

7) Loadout Drop

Loadout Drop (Image via Activision)

The Loadout Drop is a Reactive Archetype in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. It is useful when players require a change in their loadout due to different positioning in the game. The device is only usable once.

They can also use the Loadout Drop to obtain another primary weapon instead of using the Overkill Perk.

This is a great tool for Ground Wars, where players face unexpected situations and are forced to situate themselves in less-than-comfortable areas.

8) Tactical Camera

Tactical Camera (Image via Activision)

The Tactical Camera is a Defensive Archetype. It is a deployable device that can attach to walls and roofs alike. It can also be used on the ground and is a tool that monitors enemy movements. Players can actively control the area or be left autonomous.

However, in the autonomous mode, the camera is capable of alerting users of approaching enemies in the area. The device can be used for scouting in hostile zones and strategizing to attack accordingly.

9) Munitions Box

Munitions Box (Image via Activision)

The Munitions Box is a Defensive Archetype. It is a deployable Field Upgrade that is preferably used in safe positions. It can be operated by the entire team to resupply ammo and equipment in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

However, it is infinitely valuable in pinch situations when the team runs out of ammo and equipment.

This Field Upgrade has existed in the Call of Duty saga for a long time and continues to be a crucial element of the game.

10) Smoke Airdrop

Smoke Airdrop (Image via Activision)

The Smoke Airdrop is a Reactive Archetype in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. It can be used to call in a line of drones that drop smoke in the designated area and create a smoke wall. It is viable in situations where certain alleys need to be blocked. The device can be a lifesaver as it blocks enemy vision and can even prove to be crucial in avoiding bullets from a sniper player.

The smoke wall becomes useless when the enemy has the means to see through the smoke screen.

11) Inflatable Decoy

Inflatable Decoy (Image via Activision)

The Inflatable Decoy is a Defensive Archetype. It is a deployable decoy that inflates and resembles a player visually in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. It is a proximity-activated Field Upgrade and can also be activated manually by players.

It is used as a method to confuse and distract enemy players from the real ones. When fired upon, the decoy is destroyed, which makes a loud noise, thus alerting others.

It can be used in front of building windows and behind believable covers to trick enemy players into revealing their locations.

12) Recon Drone

Recon Drone (Image via Activision)

The Recon Drone is a Reactive Archetype. It has a manual and autonomous mode. The player is left completely defenseless when operating the drone. It is a viable tool to be used in any scenario to gain intel on the enemy teams and their locations.

Attaching C4s to it is possible, which most players can use to create a makeshift bomb-drone in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

13) DDOS

DDOS (Image via Activision)

The DDOS is an Aggressive Archetype. It is capable of deactivating all electronics and disrupting enemy sensors in the immediate area for a short time. It is super useful when infiltrating into enemy strongholds as a lot of other Field Upgrades are sure to be deployed.

The DDOS can easily detect and destroy such devices, making it a cakewalk for the team to attack.

It pairs well with the Spotter Bonus Perk in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

14) Anti-Armor Rounds

Anti-Armor Rounds (Image via Activision)

The Anti-Armor Rounds is a Reactive Archetype in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. It provides the team with armor penetrating ammo for their respective weapons.

Armor penetration applies to all assets - vehicles, equipment, body armor, and enemy players hiding behind thin penetrable cover. It is a great Field Upgrade for weapons with high caliber for medium-to-long ranges like LMGs, Rifles, and Sniper Rifles.

This is invaluable since vehicles will be running alongside Operators on larger maps.

15) Dead Silence

Dead Silence (Image via Activision)

The Dead Silence is an Aggressive Archetype in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. It can be used to completely remove the user's footsteps. Kills with weapons, melee, or throwing knives refresh the duration of this Field Upgrade. It is extremely useful for players who like to dive head-first into fights and have confidence in their stealthy loadout.

Players are also able to move and change positions without alerting enemies with its usage in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

