Warzone 2's new movement exploitation is creating a massive skill gap after the recent update

The Call of Duty Warzone 2 server is live right now. With the most recent update, fans have found a new movement exploitation in Warzone that is once again increasing the skill gap on a large scale.

With typical battle royale mode, extraction mode, and third-person perspective, the game offers a wide range of content. However, a controversial feature that is causing the community to clash among themselves is the new movement mechanics.

With Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, Call of Duty has introduced new mechanics with no slide cancelations or bunny hops, which increased the skill gap in previous iterations. However, with the recent update in Warzone, that gap is back. To learn more about it, read below.

Players are literally flying around the map with new exploitation in Warzone 2

In a recent Twitter post, a user named Wuqi posted a video where the player is literally flying to get into a building. Using the prone button, players can now jump from a higher location to the ground much faster. The video also shows another player without proper aim skills quickly taking down opponent players using the glitch.

Previously, the CoD community complained a lot as the franchise removed the popular slide cancel mechanics from the game. For the franchise, the idea was to decrease the skill gap so that a larger part of the community would feel more welcome in the game without focusing too much on movement.

Warzone 2 now focuses more on positioning and aiming, and the game is attempting to provide a traditional battle royale experience which the first Warzone did not completely implement. However, with the recent update, players are exploiting the new movement and gaining an edge over their opponents. Current lead developer Raven Software may remove this ability once it comes to their notice.

During the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta, some fans found out how to slide cancel and immediately changed the course of the game to increase the skill gap. However, the developers removed that ability when the game launched. Fans are hoping that the developers will do the same for Warzone 2 as well.

Warzone 2 is a free-to-play battle royale that is part of the Call of Duty franchise. The game shares the same engine and battle pass as Modern Warfare 2. It is now available for download across all platforms.

