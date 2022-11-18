How to get Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass for free from Xfinity

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 and Warzone 2 are live right now. With new maps, operators, battle royale, and DMZ, there is a plethora of content for fans to explore. The Battle Pass for both the games also offers brand new cosmetics and items that players can obtain throughout the season.

To obtain everything in the Battle Pass, you need to purchase it first. If you have the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition, you'll get the pass and a 55-tier skip from the start of the season.

However, if you are wondering if you can get the Battle Pass for free without spending any extra money on it, there is a brand new offer that you should surely check out. Here is everything you need to know about the new offer in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Xfinity Internet is offering Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Battle Pass as subscription reward

Fans who have a subscription to Comcast's Xfinity Internet Service can get the Season 1 Battle Pass for free.

This is not the first time that the multinational internet service provider is giving away Call of Duty items as a reward for subscribing to their service. Previously, Xfinity also gave away Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta codes as part of their reward scheme.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL If you’re an Xfinity Internet user, check your Xfinity rewards & deals page in your account — they are giving away the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 01 Battle Pass for free for customers. If you’re an Xfinity Internet user, check your Xfinity rewards & deals page in your account — they are giving away the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 01 Battle Pass for free for customers.

The sad part is that Xfinity's internet service is only available in the United States and not in other regions. Hence, fans who use their internet in the United States can obtain the rewards and receive the Battle Pass for free.

Here is how you can get the rewards -

Log into your Xfinity account on any web browser and check if your subscription is still viable. If you already have a subscription, go to the Rewards and Deals page in your account. From there, you will receive a code for the Battle Pass. Use it to unlock the reward on your preferred platform.

Since both the games share the same Battle Pass and cross-progression system, players will be able to use the items in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 simultaneously.

Furthermore, for the very first time, Call of Duty is moving away from the traditional linear Battle Pass system to a sector-based subscription. Players can unlock their respective items using tokens earned from in-game or via purchase.

Two new weapons are now available in the Battle Pass that players can use, the Bas-P SMG, and a new sniper rifle, Victus XMR. There are also six new operators coming into Season 1 as well. As a reward for purchasing the subscription, players can get their hands on Zeus operator in sector A.

Warzone 2 now has two different modes that players can participate in. They can play the traditional Battle Royale on the brand new Al Mazrah map or they can hop into a match with their squad in DMZ.

For the very first time in Call of Duty's history, Warzone Season 1 is also introducing the third-person mode in Battle Royale. Players will now have a whole new perspective to play the game.

