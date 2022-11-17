Warzone Mobile's expected release date revealed via iOS app store

Although the Call of Duty community is already hyped about the release of Warzone 2, the latest news regarding the release date of Warzone Mobile will surely amplify excitement even more.

Pre-registration for the game recently went live on the iOS store. While it was already available on the Play Store, Apple users were yet to receive the pre-registration option for the much-awaited game.

The most exciting part is that there was an expected release date under the logo of Warzone Mobile on the iOS store, so fans now have an idea about when they can get a taste of Warzone Mobile.

This article will talk about the game's release date, pre-registration rewards, and more.

When does Warzone Mobile release?

According to the information on the iOS store, Warzone Mobile is all set to be released on May 15, 2023. However, this exact date is an expected one and not the official release date. Depending on the state of the game, the date is subject to change.

NYSL Bobby @RealBobbyPlays iOS pre-registration for Warzone Mobile is here!



Global release is looking to be set for May 15, 2023, guessing soft launch will be sooner iOS pre-registration for Warzone Mobile is here!Global release is looking to be set for May 15, 2023, guessing soft launch will be sooner https://t.co/3UF9ZtK8Jq

According to some sources, the game will reportedly have a soft launch before its global release on May 15. The soft launch could be a regional launch where players from specific regions will be able to test the game out before everyone else.

Call of Duty recently hosted a big event in London regarding WZ Mobile. The exact details regarding the event have not yet been revealed, but some of the most popular content creators around the globe were invited. The content creators allegedly saw the current state of the game and had opportunities to play it.

Previously, during the Call of Duty Next event, WZ Mobile's alpha gameplay was revealed worldwide. It is evident that the game has changed a lot since then, and it will be pretty exciting to see what Activision has to offer to players on Mobile devices.

All pre-registration rewards for Warzone Mobile

Players who pre-register for the game will also get free rewards when the game launches. Activision is also announcing new rewards with a constant increase in numbers. Here is a list of all the rewards so far.

5 million- Vinyl – Foes Flame, Emblem – Dark Familiar

10 million- X12 – Prince of Hell

15 million- M4 – Archfiend

25 million- Ghost – Condemned

Warzone Mobile is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games on mobile devices. Furthermore, the fan-favorite map Verdansk is also coming back with this new way to play the game. The game will also share a cross-progression system with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 across all platforms.

