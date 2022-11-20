Best controller settings for Warzone 2 explored

Controller settings are set to perfection to ensure a comfortable and competitive experience in Warzone 2. Activision's successor to the popular battle royale game has improved on various fronts. One of the aspects where the title has improved a lot is accessibility features and customizability options, among various other upgrades.

The game can sometimes be competitive, and unlike Modern Warfare 2, it involves leading shots across long distances. The game also involves players engaging in close-quarter combat, and due to the nature of the map, Al Mazrah's fights will take place across vertical and horizontal angles. Hence, tuning one's controller settings is essential in winning major gunfights.

Controller settings that will enable players to dominate every match in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 puts various skills of a player to the test. Be it fast reaction time, precise aiming, or quick decision-making, all of these skills are crucial for survival in Al Mazrah. The game has constant fights spanning across terrains of vast and open deserts, underwater and rivers, clustered city buildings, and more. All these areas will require players to be sharp with their aim, and only their controller will assist them.

A controller is a significant part of a gamer's arsenal. Thus, tuning it into the best possible settings is essential. The settings mentioned in the article will ensure that players start dominating their matches easily.

Inputs

Button layout: Tactical

Tactical Flip shoulder buttons: Off

Off Stick layout preset: Default

Default Controller vibration: Off (Turn this off as vibrations during a match can be a huge distraction).

Aiming

Horizontal stick sensitivity: 5 (Set as per preference)

5 (Set as per preference) Vertical stick sensitivity: 6 (Set as per preference but make sure to set it a bit higher than Horizontal sensitivity)

6 (Set as per preference but make sure to set it a bit higher than Horizontal sensitivity) ADS sensitivity multiplier: 0.90

0.90 Sensitivity multiplier

Third person: 1.00

1.00 Ground vehicles: 1.00

1.00 Air vehicles: 1.00

1.00 Tablet: 1.00

1.00 Vertical aim axis

On foot: Standard

Standard Third person: Standard

Standard Ground vehicles: Standard

Standard Air vehicles: Standard

Gameplay

Aim down sight behavior: Hold

Hold Change zoom shared input: Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus

Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus Focus behavior: Hold

Hold Automatic sprint: Off

Off Equipment behavior: Hold

Hold Weapon mount activation: ADS + Melee

ADS + Melee Interact/Reload behavior: Prioritize reload

Prioritize reload Armor plate behavior: Apply one

Note: Vertical sensitivity should be set a bit higher as it helps control recoil.

These settings will ensure the most comfortable and precise aiming experience in Warzone 2. However, it is essential to note that these settings are aimed at the masses, and depending on one's playing style, these options might need some adjustment. Hence, starting with these settings and then tweaking them down the line as per one's preference is recommended.

These settings will aid the most optimal player experience and will be valid for both Xbox and PlayStation controllers.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

