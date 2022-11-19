Best audio settings for clear enemy footsteps in Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 brings numerous enhancements and upgrades to the audio department. However, the game lacks proper sound balancing and players can often miss out on the most essential audio cue - Footsteps. Being able to hear them give information about a combatant's location enables one to approach a situation with an advantage on their side.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 share the same audio technologies. Both titles feature a new reverb engine, sound occlusion engine, and improved 3D directionality that help bring the world come to life. All these technologies were aimed at creating realism and immersion. While they achieved the goal of realism, users often complain about the poor audibility of footsteps due to below-average balancing.

Hence, balancing the audio experience is crucial and can determine the outcome of a fight in a match. This article takes a closer look into the best audio settings for Warzone 2.

Hearing footsteps is key to winning in Warzone 2

Audio is an integral aspect of any competitive shooter. Being able to hear where enemies are approaching from or where the shots are being fired from can turn the tides of the match completely. Warzone 2 took audio seriously and made several changes over its prequel, which was notorious for sound-related problems.

Despite the efforts of the developers, the game lacks the proper audio experience. Fans are anticipating complete audio fixes in future patches, but for now, players are limited to adjusting the settings they have access to in order to mitigate the audio issues.

The following are some of the sound settings in the latest title that will provide an optimal audio experience for most gamers:

Volume

Audio Mix: Headphones/Headphone Bass Boost (Depends on your headphone quality)

Headphones/Headphone Bass Boost (Depends on your headphone quality) Master Volume: 60 (tweak as per your preference)

60 (tweak as per your preference) Music Volume: 0

0 Dialogue Volume: 40

40 Effects Volume: 100

100 Hit Marker Volume: 40

40 Speakers/Headphones Game Sound Device: Default System Device

Default System Device Mono Audio: Off

Subtitles

Subtitles: All off

All off Subtitles Size: Default

Default Subtitles Background Opacity: 0

Voice Chat

Voice Chat: On

On Game Voice Channel: All Lobby

All Lobby Voice Chat Device: Default System Device

Default System Device Voice Chat Recording mode: Push to Talk

Push to Talk Voice Chat Volume: 40

40 Microphone Test: Off

Off Microphone Device: Default System Device

Channels

Mute Yourself When Connecting: On

Audio Advanced Settings

Juggernaut Music: Off

Off Hit Marker Sound Effects: Classic (Your preference)

Classic (Your preference) Mute Game When Minimized: On

On Reduce Tinnitus Sound: On

Changing these settings will provide users with a superior audio experience and help them hear footsteps clearly in Warzone 2. However, it is essential to note here that these are settings aimed at the masses. Hence, depending on the hardware a gamer owns, they might have to tweak the settings to reach their most desired results.

Moreover, if a player is using audio filters on their system, these settings will drastically alter their sound quality. So, adjusting them becomes a must to achieve the best possible output.

This is all there is to know about the best settings in Warzone 2 to be able to hear footsteps clearly.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

