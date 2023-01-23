Metaphor's updated zero-recoil Warzone 2 M4 loadout is overpowered in Season 1 Reloaded

The low TTK of the weapons in Warzone 2 has given rise to a competitive meta. Though there are a few guns that stand slightly above the rest in Season 1, players will still be able to choose from an extensive list of viable weapons.

In the Assault Rifle (AR) category of Warzone 2, although the meta Kastov 762 performs slightly better than the rest regarding pure damage output and time-to-kill (TTK) value, it still remains unpalatable for too many players due to its high recoil and low rate of fire.

As such, players searching for an assault rifle loadout that offers minimal recoil, yet performs exceptionally well, can give Metaphor's updated no-recoil M4 loadout a try.

Metaphor no-recoil M4 loadout is a mid-range beam in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

Metaphor is quite a well-known streamer in the Warzone 2 community, and he regularly uploads videos on loadouts, tips, gameplay, and a lot more about the title on this YouTube channel.

In one of his most recent uploads, Metaphor showcased an M4 loadout with zero recoil while firing the weapon. According to the streamer, this loadout has the potential to laser people at mid-range and is "crazy good."

The M4 of Warzone 2 is one of the default weapons in the title and is modeled after the real-life Colt M4A1 assault rifle. As we all know, this gun is strictly a close to mid-range AR, which is not very effective in long-range combat.

To be effective with this loadout, players need to shorten the distance between themselves and their enemies and keep the combat range between themselves around 30 to 50 meters.

To get the fastest TTK of this loadout, which stands at 592 ms, players must be within a range of 32 meters. The TTK within this range is even faster than Kastov 762, which is at 611 ms within this combat range.

Zero recoil M4 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

Metaphor recommends players to kit the gun with the following attachments to get that zero-recoil feedback while firing:

Muzzle - Komodo Heavy

Barrel - Hightower 20" Barrel

Stock - Corio Precio Factory

Underbarrel - Lockgrip Precision-40

Magazine - 45 Round Mag

Tuning for Komodo Heavy (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

Due to the minimal vertical recoil of the M4, the Komodo Heavy muzzle attachment, which improves the horizontal recoil of the gun, is more than sufficient to reduce the sideway recoil. This attachment can be unlocked by reaching level 18 on the Lachmann-556.

Tuning for Hightower 20" Barrel (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The Hightower 20" Barrel is the largest for the M4 assault rifle and is a very important part of this build. This is necessary to improve the subpar damage range of the gun and enhance its effectiveness. This attachment also upgrades the recoil control, hip fire accuracy, and bullet velocity. It gets unlocked when the M4 reaches level 15.

Tuning for Corio Precio Factory Stock (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The Corio Precio Factory stock turns this gun into a zero recoil laser beam. This attachment boosts the recoil control and aiming stability and can be unlocked by reaching level 7 on the M4 AR.

Tuning for Lockgrip Precision-40 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The Lockgrip Precision-40 grip is one of the best underbarrel attachments in the current patch. It substantially improves the hip fire accuracy, recoil steadiness, and aim walking steadiness of the weapon. To unlock this attachment, players need to achieve level nine on the Lachmann Sub.

The fire rate of M4 is on the higher end among assault rifles, and as such, the basic 45 Round Mag is necessary for effective engagements against multiple enemies. Unlocking this attachment requires players to reach level five on the M4.

