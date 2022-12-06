Modern Warfare 2 guide : How to unlock the FTAC Castle Comp in Season 1

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is Activision's latest take on the campaign-multiplayer genre, and the most recent entry in the series sets the tone for upcoming titles from the company.

The developers have added a brand new gunsmith system for Modern Warfare 2 that takes elements from the previous title. Players can still modify the base characteristics of the weapons by adding various attachments, but upgrades like weapon tuning have added a new dimension to the system.

The FTAC Castle Comp is a new compensator-type attachment that can be attached to the muzzle of a weapon and is one of the universal attachments that have been added to the title.

Since it's a universal attachment, it can be used with a wide variety of weapons once it has been unlocked, and this article will describe the attachment's properties along with the conditions to unlock it.

FTAC Castle Comp can be unlocked by leveling up the 556 Icarus in the multiplayer mode of Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 share an assortment of ten different weapon classes between themselves. Players can unlock some of these guns after fulfilling certain requisites. Others are accessible by default, and leveling them up will unlock weapons on that tech tree and different attachments.

One such attachment that can be unlocked while progressing the levels of weapons is the FTAC Castle Comp. The attachment has become a staple in various weapon loadouts since it offers significant improvements to the recoil control of the gun it has been attached to.

Flatline blueprint of M4 in Modern Warfare (Image via Gamesatlas)

The FTAC Castle Comp is easy to unlock in the game, and players will just have to grind in the multiplayer mode of Modern Warfare 2 to obtain it. In order to unlock the FTAC Castle Comp, players will just have to reach level 10 on the 556 Icarus, which is the LMG version of the M4 platform.

Counter Attack blueprint of HCR 56 in Modern Warfare (Image via Gamesatlas)

The 556 Icarus is quite an effective weapon in the various multiplayer modes of the title and acts as a hybrid between assault rifles and LMGs. Players can easily grind up to level 10 and unlock the FTAC Castle Comp attachment by just using this weapon for an hour or two.

However, players who do not wish to grind for this attachment can unlock it by buying the Counter Attack and Flatline blueprints of HCR 56 and M4, respectively.

Properties of the FTAC Castle Comp muzzle in Modern Warfare 2

Muzzle attachments tend to affect the bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control of the weapons that they are attached to in a positive manner. The FTAC Castle Comp has the following positive and negative effects on the gun it's attached to:

Pro - Increases Horizontal Recoil Control

Pro - Increases Vertical Recoil Control

Con - Decreases aim down sight speed

Con - Decreases aiming stability

The FTAC Castle Comp works best with SMGs and assault rifles that usually have high recoil. The muzzle attachment helps control the recoil by a significant margin. Using this attachment with low-recoil weapons, like Minibak SMG, will transform them into no-recoil, precision weapons.

