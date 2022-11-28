Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, released on October 28, introduced a new and in-depth gunsmith system that allows players to customize a weapon completely and change its nature so it can be used in various different scenarios. The updated feature lets gamers explore guns' strengths and weaknesses.

Most tend to follow the trend of using popular weapons and their most effective loadouts to avoid facing any disadvantages while engaging an enemy team on the battlefield. This method has swept multiple firearms under the rug, even if they have equal or better potential than the meta guns.

The Lachmann Sub is a weapon that has faced this issue. But that doesn't mean it's not viable to use in the game. This article offers its best build so players can maximize the gun's performance.

Modern Warfare 2 Lachmann Sub best build

The Lachmann Sub falls under the Sub Machine Gun category and offers a great fire rate, along with impressive movement speed. This weapon can provide respectable damage numbers and belongs to the Lachmann & Meer platform, which comes with a progression system. This lets Call of Duty gamers unlock several attachments and receivers for the gun.

The SMG has high mobility, which is compensated for by its decreased damage output and range. With the appropriate choice of attachments, this weapon can be turned into a nightmare for any enemy that decides to engage in close-quarters combat against the player. Here are its recommended attachments:

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Barrel: FTAC M-Sub 12”

FTAC M-Sub 12” Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Rear Grip: LM Cronus Grip

The FTAC Castle Comp provides increased vertical and horizontal recoil control while hitting ADS speed and aim stability. The FTAC M-Sub 12” improves the weapon’s hip fire accuracy, recoil control, damage range, and bullet velocity. Further enhancements are made by the VLK LZR 7mW attachment, which increases the ADS speed, aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire speed drastically.

The 9mm Overpressured +P makes enemies hit by this bullet-type flinch, while the LM Cronus increases players' flinch resistance. The latter attachment, however, takes a small toll on the walking movement speed while aiming.

This weapon build for the Lachmann Sub is centered around enhancing its total damage output and ADS speed without compromising the gun's damage range. Modern Warfare 2 has smaller maps where players can utilize Sub Machine Guns to penetrate enemy lines quickly while displaying great mobility.

Modern Warfare 2 has a total of ten weapon classes that constitute its entire arsenal. The inaugural Season, along with a new Battle Pass, was launched on November 16 when Call of Duty: Warzone 2 came out. This added new and exciting weapons to the overall collection of MW2. Fans can now enjoy a wider variety of guns than they were offered at the title's launch. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are currently available on all major platforms.

