Best meta loadout for SP-R 208 in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

The SP-R 208 is one of the most popular Marksman Rifles in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The rifle is deadly and can take down targets with just one shot to the chest at most ranges. Moreover, due to the gun's high mobility statistics, it is possible to run circles around the enemy players. When used correctly, this makes the weapon incredible.

Although the SP-R 208 is incredibly powerful and fun, it falls behind in certain areas. This is primarily because it can only shoot one bullet at a time. Hence, it needs to have proper attachments equipped to make the most of the rifle.

A guide to unlocking the SP-R 208 in Modern Warfare 2

The SP-R 208 is considered a broken weapon in the Call of Duty community due to its one-shot capability. However, getting your hands on this rifle is relatively easy and can be done early in the game. To unlock the SP-R 208 in Modern Warfare 2, you will have to play a few matches until you reach a profile rank of Level 7.

It is recommended to play modes such as Domination, Kill Confirmed, or Hardpoint to rake up experience points to reach Level 7 quicker. Once unlocked, continue using the weapon for a few matches to level it up and obtain the attachments suggested in this guide.

Best attachments to use on the SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

The attachments that are advised to be used with the SP-R 208 capitalize on the weapon's strengths while minimizing its weaknesses. Here's the best loadout to use with the SP-R 208 in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1:

Best attachments for the SP-R 208 in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Barrel: 23.5" Fluted R-67

23.5" Fluted R-67 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension

ZRL T70 Pad Extension Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

Here's how each of these attachments impacts the rifle:

Barrel: 23.5" Fluted R-67 increases the character's movement speed with the weapon equipped and its damage range and bullet velocity. This improves the probability of getting one-shot kills even at long distances, and further increases its mobility statistics.

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser improves the aim stability and the aim down-sight speeds. This ensures that players can quickly scope it for an accurate shot as they sprint around the map.

FSS OLE-V Laser for the SP-R 208 (Image via Activison)

Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity, as the name suggests, improves bullet velocity. This makes the shots feel more crispy as bullets instantly hit the targets when shot.

Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension further increases the aim down sight speed along with the overall movement speed of the character.

Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt improves the rechambering speed. Meaning players will now have to wait for a lesser amount of time to shoot after a bullet has been fired.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

