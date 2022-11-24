Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 PlayStation Combat Pack: What's included, price, and more revealed

PlayStation recently revealed the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Combat Pack, called 'Phantom.' This particular bundle is exclusive to players on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, and fans can avail it right now from the PS Store.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 brought numerous changes and additions to both recently released titles. Along with the Modern Warfare FC event, it introduced a cross-progressing Battle Pass, which includes multiple rewards for fans such as Operator skins, COD Points, XP tokens, Weapon Blueprints, and more.

The arrival of Season 1 has added some much-needed content that players have been requesting for some time now. Interestingly, PlayStation owners have more to look forward to, as they have exclusive rewards available to collect this Season.

This article takes a closer look at the MW2 and WZ2 Season 1 PlayStation Combat Pack.

Everything that fans need to know about the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 PlayStation Combat Pack

PlayStation has been offering exclusive content to players on PS4 and PS5 consoles for a few years now. Both Sony and Activision have had exclusivity deals ever since the release of Call of Duty: Ghosts back in 2013. COD fans on PlayStation consoles have received additional content from the franchise's various titles throughout the years, and that trend continues this year as well.

For MW2, PlayStation previously announced the Oni Operator Pack as a free reward for every player that preordered the title on the PS4 and PS5. Most recently, the gaming giants unveiled the latest exclusive content for fans, the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Combat Pack. The new bundle includes the following items:

Oni Tactical Operator skin

Oni Revenger Blueprint for the FSS Hurricane

Oni Oracle Blueprint for the X13 Auto

Demon Fang Weapon Charm

Welcome Death Sticker

Sony Oni Calling Card

Fractal Demon emblem

Each item mentioned on this list carries a black theme with yellow accents. This bundle adds to the pre-order bonus Oni Operator Pack and enhances the entire Oni collection.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 PlayStation Combat Pack price

The Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 PlayStation Combat Pack will be available for free for all PlayStation Plus members. Considering that it's a PS Plus exclusive, if fans want to get it, they must have an active membership for the service.

Once owned, all the items available therein will be accessible in both MW2 and WZ2. For every upcoming Season, the game will introduce exclusive Combat Packs for all players on the PS4 and PS5 platforms at no extra cost.

Gamers can easily obtain the Combat Pack by searching for it on the PlayStation Store, or by searching for Warzone 2 on the PS Store and claiming it from the Add-Ons section.

This is all there is to know about the MW2 and WZ2 Season 1 PlayStation Combat Pack 'Phantom.'

Call of Duty: MW2 and WZ2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

