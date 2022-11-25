Who is behind Ghost's mask in Modern Warfare 2?

Ghost is one of the most compelling characters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Since he was featured in the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009), the character has amassed a large fanbase. What makes him truly intriguing is that the figure is always behind a mask. Ghost never reveals his true identity to the players, which keeps them in a loop trying to figure out this mysterious soldier.

However, recent developments in the Modern Warfare 2 community have finally provided insights into the man behind Ghost's mask. As it turns out, there is a model of an entire face behind the mask, even though it was never revealed in the game. A data miner can access the face hidden behind the mask, unveiling the character's identity.

Samuel Roukin - The man behind Ghost's mask in Modern Warfare 2

An image of the data mine was uploaded to the Modern Warfare II subreddit by Redditor u/Crafty-Astronomer905. As the mask was lifted, Ghost's face was finally visible. The identity of one of the video game industry's most enigmatic characters was finally made known. However, fans were quick to notice the face, and it resembled none other than the actor who plays Ghost in MW2 - Samuel Roukin.

Samuel Roukin is an English actor and writer famous for his work on TURN: Washington's Spies (2014), Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013), and Happy-Go-Lucky (2008). He is the voice and face behind the iconic Call of Duty character Ghost. Fans have praised the character's performance and the quirky jokes he and Soap share throughout the game.

However, his voice work isn't limited to MW2. Samuel is an award-winning audiobook narrator and voice-over artist. His first record involved Bea Ridgeway's River of No Return in 2013. He has given voice to 40 audiobooks of different genres.

An overview of Simon' Ghost' Riley

In the Modern Warfare universe, Ghost is a member of Task Force 141, who fights alongside Captain Price and Soap McTavish. According to the game's lore, Ghost reportedly worked for a secret organization called "Armistice." However, it went rogue, leading Ghost to join Task Force 141.

According to the comics, Ghost had a dysfunctional upbringing and was frequently abused by his father. Despite these setbacks, Ghost joined the SAS, progressed up the ranks, and became well-known. He joined Task Force 141, which Captain Price is in charge of.

The character's face has always remained a mystery and had fans speculating as to who he might be since the original MW2 dropped in 2009.

However, Modern Warfare 2 developers went all in and decided to give a fully designed face behind the mask. The character shows his face to the players at no point in the game. However, he does lift it in the "Against Our Own" Cutscene, which plays before the "Ghost Team" mission. Players were given a glimpse of his eyes and the back of his head as he took off the mask in front of his crew mates.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, along with the DMZ mode, are now available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

