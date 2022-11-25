Do you remember Captain Price's iconic dialogue when Captain John "Soap" MacTavish was first introduced to him in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare? If you're still wondering "What the hell kind of name is Soap?" then your wait is over.

In a Reddit post, a user named u/iiEco-Ryan3166 pointed out some new details about the origin of Soap's name. The recently launched Modern Warfare 2 has reprised the character's role with his pride. In the Operator bio section of the game, the developers have finally revealed the reason behind his unique name in the Call of Duty franchise. To learn more about it, read below.

The reason behind Captain John MacTavish's iconic nickname in the Modern Warfare saga has been revealed

The Operator bio for Soap states:

"He earned the nickname "Soap" for cleaning house with remarkable speed and accuracy in room clearance techniques and urban warfare tactics. He is competitive, daring and always looking for a win."

This statement clearly shows how John obtained his nickname. He is one of the most talented Task Force 141 Operators in Call of Duty history, and his ability to infiltrate and finish the job is second to none. The bio further revealed that the British Operator is the youngest candidate to pass the SAS selection in the Royal Army's history.

Introduced in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Soap became a fan-favorite character immediately. He also played a pivotal role during the Untra-nationalist crisis in the game. He returned to MW 2 in 2009, and his last appearance was in Call of Duty: Ghosts in 2014. Fans had been waiting to play as Soap and get a glimpse of the character since then.

With the release of MW (2019), the franchise's world was completely overhauled. However, Soap did not appear in the game. He has finally returned this year and is playing an important role in carrying the story forward.

Modern Warfare 2 (2022) also features iconic characters like Captain John Price, Simon Ghost Riley, and more. The popular antagonist, General Shepherd, has also returned in the new saga.

Soap is playable in Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Warzone 2. Both the titles share the same universe, as well as the same engine. With a Battle Royale and an Extraction mode, it is undoubtedly a grand way to play Call of Duty right now.

Poll : 0 votes