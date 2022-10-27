Modern Warfare 2 campaign guide: How to complete Mission 16 - Ghost Team

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Early Access campaign is finally underway. It brings several graphical upgrades compared to its prequel, along with new audio technologies.

The Modern Warfare reboot from 2019 was a massive success. Fans of the series loved the action-packed sequences and the brilliant narrative the title delivered. MW2 builds on this and carries the legacy forward with a realistic and immersive campaign.

While the majority of fans would like to dive straight into Modern Warfare 2's story and experience all the elements without prior knowledge, some might wish to learn about what they are getting themselves into. To assist such individuals, this article will take a closer look at Mission 16 - Ghost Team in Modern Warfare 2.

Disclaimer: The following section may contain spoilers for the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign

Unpacking Modern Warfare 2 campaign: Mission 16 - Ghost Team

The mission kicks off with a cutscene, where Price interacts with General Shepherd and questions him as to why he lied to Task Force 141 about the missiles.

Price then warns Shepherd that he is going to take Graves out for his crimes and will be coming after the General next. As Task Force 141 and Los Vaqueros get ready to eliminate Phillip Graves, the cutscene ends, marking the beginning of Modern Warfare 2's 16th mission.

It starts with Alejandro, Gaz, and Price inside the tunnels leading to Grave's new base in Las Almas, Mexico. You will assume the role of Gaz in the first phase of the mission.

Proceed through the tunnels until Alejandro asks you to halt. He will notify you of traps in the area and then deploy his smoke to reveal the laser beams. Cautiously maneuver around them till you get to the red switch and disable the traps for a section of the tunnel.

Turning off lasers (Image via Activision)

Be aware of any sound, and use your smoke grenades to reveal all the traps in the next section.

Traps revealed with smoke (Image via Activision)

As you move forward and follow Alejandro's lead, he will declare that there are three guards nearby. Eliminate them and pick up more smoke grenades, which will be stored near the orange box.

Three guards and the orange box (Image via Activision)

Make your way through the tunnels by continuing to follow Alejandro. Keep using smoke grenades to reveal all the alarms and turn them off. As you move through the area, you will eventually reach the end, and Alejandro will let you know of a ladder that offers direct access to Grave's base.

Once you and your team have reached the surface, proceed to take out the two guards near the helicopter.

Two targets near the helicopter (Image via Activision)

Here, you and Price will split. Price and Alejandro's men will take the chopper as you and Alejandro enter the hangar to clear the area on foot.

With this, the first phase of the mission comes to an end. For the second part, you will assume the role of Soap. Your task will involve attacking the main gates of the base with Ghost and Rodolfo while marking targets for Price to shoot at from the chopper.

Attacking the Command Center

As the cutscene ends, you are given the option to pick up the Spotter scope and mark targets. Put your mark on the vehicle at the gate surrounded by armed guards, and Price will take them out.

You will now barge into the compound, and as you are about to leave the van, make sure to pick up the armor pack. Once out in the open, immediately get behind cover as you will be shot from the building on the left. Proceed to mark the building, and Price will provide you and your team with cover fire.

Marking the building (Image via Activision)

Head inside the building and make your way to the top, ridding the area of all enemies. Once you have reached the terrace, you will be spotted by a machine gunner on the other side of the base. Use your Spotter scope once again to eliminate him and the surrounding area with the assistance of Price.

Eliminating the Machine Gunner (Image via Activision)

Now, fight your way to the next building with Ghost, killing all adversaries unfortunate enough to land in your sight. Once inside, eliminate all the enemies and turn right from the staircase. Then, keep heading forward.

You will finally have the Command Center in your sight, but you cannot yet approach it as it's heavily guarded by armed guards. Direct Price to eliminate all enemies outside the center with your Spotter scope.

Killing enemies outside the Command Center (Image via Activision)

There will be a few snipers on the rooftop. Here you can use Price's assistance along with your gun power to take them down. After taking care of the foes, move towards the Command Center and proceed to open the doors. This will trigger a cutscene, and you will be back to playing as Gaz as he and Alejandro enter the hangar.

Capturing Valeria

After clearing the hangar, follow Alejandro's guide and make your way to the other side using the vehicles for cover. Maintain stealth and tread carefully as the area will be swarming with enemies.

Hangar 03 (Image via Activision)

Eliminate all enemies inside Hanger 03 and reach for the blue container where Valeria is hiding. As you knock on the doors, Valeria will interact with you from the other side, confirming her presence. This will trigger another short cutscene, and you'll now be playing through Soap's perspective.

Going after Phillip Graves

As soon as Soap and the team barge into the Command Center, Graves will be spotted running for safety. Move in and eliminate all enemies. After passing through the office, make your way through the control center to the exit door.

Right after you move out, Price's helicopter will be shot at by enemies, causing him to crash. Continue moving forward. As you reach the walls at the end, Rodolfo will ask you to give him a boost. He will then help you climb the wall and access the training center.

Rodolfo asking Soap for a boost (Image via Activision)

Graves will approach you with a tank as soon as you enter the area. Bullets won't work against him at this point, and you will have to make use of C4s that are spread out throughout the area. These explosives will be kept inside orange boxes, so keep an eye out for those.

C4s in orange boxes in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

There will be few enemies here, so make sure to eliminate them first; otherwise, they will be dealing you unnecessary damage. Once you have collected the C4s, proceed to move towards a house with an upper floor. This will make it easier for you to drop the bombs on Phillip's tank while avoiding damage. It will take a total of four C4s to finally get his tank to blow up.

Destroyed Grave's tank in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

With the sight of the tank going up in flames, Modern Warfare 2's campaign's sixteenth mission, Ghost Team, will conclude.

What are the rewards for completing Ghost Team in Modern Warfare 2?

By completing the 16th mission in Modern Warfare 2, players can get their hands on Base Operator: Hutch, who can be used in Multiplayer modes.

This is all there is to know about Modern Warfare 2's Ghost Team mission. It switches perspectives several times, letting players experience the mission in different ways. Ghost Team is followed by Countdown.

Modern Warfare 2 will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on October 28, 2022.

