How to unlock Realism mode in Modern Warfare 2 Campaign

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign was recently unveiled as part of the Early Access benefits for all those who preordered the title. It enabled fans to play through the latest campaign before the game's official release on October 28.

Similar to the previous title in the series, Modern Warfare 2 comes with numerous difficulty levels to choose from to get started on the campaign. This allows players to complete the game in any way they wish. While some people enjoy a challenging experience, others may want to play for the sake of the story.

Realism mode will remain locked out of all five difficulty levels in the game's campaign. This article will take a closer look into the process of unlocking the Realism mode in Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

Everything fans need to know about unlocking Realism mode in Modern Warfare 2

The most difficult level in the game is Realism mode. It tests players' abilities and patience. It is not possible to move out of cover and go guns blazing, as the Call of Duty series is known for. Gamers must be cautious of every move they make and every shot they take in this mode because enemies are not forgiving.

All difficulty levels in MW2 (Image via Activision)

There are a total of five difficulty settings for the game. These levels are - Recruit, Regular, Hardened, Veteran, and Realism. However, for all users on their first boot of the game, Realism mode will be locked.

For fans that wish to unlock the mode, first, start the campaign in any of the four unlocked difficulty levels. After you have finished the entire campaign by completing the 17 available missions in any of the accessible difficulty levels, Realism mode will be unlocked.

What is the Realism mode in Call of Duty?

The Realism mode was initially introduced to the series with the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) reboot, followed by Black Ops Cold War and now Modern Warfare 2.

This mode provides an immersive experience like never before. Due to the upgrades and advancements made in the game's AI, enemies now behave naturally and will look to hunt down players.

Veteran mode is already quite challenging. However, the Realism mode takes this a step further by getting rid of HUD elements. Thus, providing fans with a realistic and immersive experience like the mode name suggests.

Modern Warfare 2 takes players through tales of betrayal and revenge in a dark and gritty campaign. Realism mode adds to this and enhances the experience tenfold. Also, completing the game in Realism mode grants players the "Cutting heads off Snakes" achievement/trophy.

The mode provides the same level of difficulty as the Veteran mode but with limited HUD elements. Fans are encouraged to give this difficulty setting a try as it provides players with a Call of Duty experience like never before

Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on October 28 along with the Multiplayer and Special Ops mode for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

Poll : 0 votes