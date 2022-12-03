Warzone 2 pro streamer reveals fastest sniper to use in Season 1

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 streamer Stodeh has named a sniper rifle that he believes can perform quite well in the current meta of the game.

Warzone 2 has been live for quite some time, and players are already using established meta weapons in their battle royale and DMZ matches.

The game has a huge map called Al Mazrah, which is bigger than both Verdansk and Caldera. The map has plenty of open areas that stretch over large distances, making it ideal for long-range combat. However, the current long-range meta heavily favors light machine guns over snipers, which are the usual go-to long-range weapons in the Call of Duty series.

This is mainly due to the underwhelming damage output of sniper rifles in Warzone 2 and their inability to one-shot head-shot an opponent when they are equipped with three armor plates. There are very few effective sniper rifles in the game, and players are currently avoiding this category of weapons.

Stodeh believes the SP-X 80 is the fastest sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2

In a recent YouTube video, Stodeh stated that the SP-X 80 is the only sniper rifle that is viable in Warzone 2 apart from the MCPR-300 and Signal 50. He added that if the MCPR-300 and Signal 50 are comparable to the HDR and Rytech AMR from Warzone 1, respectively, the SP-X 80 is the equivalent of the Kar98 from the previous battle royale title.

Stodeh said the SP-X 80 has a "super fast aim down sight speed and rate of fire" along with "great bullet velocity and a clean scope." These features allow the weapon to scope in on the enemy and quickly eliminate them with two bullets.

The lethality of the SP-X 80 is demonstrated in the video as Stodeh wins a Warzone 2 battle royale match while using the weapon.

According to the streamer, the only downside of the SP-X 80 is its idle sway and small magazine size. However, the cons of the weapon can be mitigated with the attachments that he used in his loadout.

Stodeh recommends a quick-scope build for the SP-X 80 in Warzone 2 Season 1 (Image via YouTube/Stodeh)

Here are the attachments that Stodeh used in his SP-X 80 loadout:

Barrel - 22" Cavalry Barrel

22" Cavalry Barrel Laser - Corio LAZ-44 V3

Corio LAZ-44 V3 Stock - Max DMR Precision

Max DMR Precision Bolt - FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Ammunition - .300 High Velocity

The 22" Cavalry Barrel is the longest barrel attachment for the SP-X 80. It boosts the recoil control, bullet velocity, and hip-recoil control of the weapon by a significant margin.

The Corio LAZ-44 V3 laser reduces the idle sway of the gun by improving the aiming stability and providing bonuses to the aim-down-sight speed. The idle sway is further reduced by the Max DMR Precision stock, which improves upon the aiming stability, crouch movement speed, and aim-down-sight speed.

The FSS ST87 Bolt increases the SP-X 80's rate of fire by reducing the rechambering time. Meanwhile, the .300 High Velocity ammunition improves the bullet velocity of the weapon even further.

If players equip these attachments to the SP-X 80, they will have a powerful quick-scope sniper rifle loadout. According to Stodeh, all sniper players should give this build a try in Season 1.

Poll : 0 votes