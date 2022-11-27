Modern Warfare 2 Season 1: The best 'Quickscope' Victus XMR sniper rifle loadout build

On November 16, 2022, Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 began their first seasons. It added tons of fresh content to both titles, including a brand-new battle pass system, weapon blueprints, unlockable operators and operator bundles, the DMZ game mode, a new 2v2 Gulag system for Warzone 2.0, and more.

Season 1 also adds four new weapons to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, one of which is the powerful and hard-hitting bolt-action sniper rifle Victus XMR. Unlockable through the Season 1 Battle Pass for free, let’s take a look at the best loadout for this new sniper rifle in Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer.

The best 'Quickscope' build for the bolt-action Victus XMR sniper rifle in Modern Warfare 2

Both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 feature a sizable arsenal of modern and tactical weapons that deliver precise and lethal performances appropriate for a variety of different combat scenarios. With Season 1, Modern Warfare 2 witnesses the addition of the lethal Victus XMR, a fatal bolt-action sniper rifle for those with accurate aim.

Due to their powerful damage output and capacity to one-shot opponents, sniper rifles are among the most widely used weapon classes in Call of Duty. Such qualities not only prove beneficial in Warzone 2.0's battle royale but also in Modern Warfare 2's fast-paced multiplayer, where players go for clip-worthy shots including "Quickscopes" and "360 No Scopes."

The Victus XMR sniper rifle in MW2 (Image via Activision)

Recommended attachments

Barrel: Mack 8 21.5 Short

Mack 8 21.5 Short Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

1MW Quick Fire Laser Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X

SP-X 80 6.6X Stock: XRK Rise 50

XRK Rise 50 Rear Grip: Bruen Q900

Starting with the barrel attachment, the Mack 8 21.5 Short is a short barrel that greatly improves maneuverability, aiming-down-sight (ADS) speed, and hipfire recoil management, making it ideal for users who want a more mobile sniper rifle.

The only cons with this attachment are the loss of bullet velocity and damage range, which won't be a big deal for players due to the shorter map sizes in MW2's multiplayer. This attachment can be unlocked by leveling up the Victus XMR to Level 20.

Moving onto the laser, the 1 MW Quick Fire Laser is a small laser attachment that reduces the time required to aim down sight and has no drawbacks. The laser had a blue beam, which is only visible to opponents when using ADS. This laser attachment can be unlocked by leveling the Lockwood 300 shotgun to Level 4.

For the weapon's optic, the SP-X 80 6.6X sight is the factory optic for the SP-X 80, which provides mid-range 6.6x magnification as well as long-range 11.0x magnification through toggling. The only downside to it is a visible sniper scope glint when using ADS. It is available for unlocking by leveling the SP-R 208 to Level 5.

When it comes to the weapon stock, the XRK Rise 50 stock attachment vastly increases mobility by significantly increasing the sprint speed, crouch movement speed, and ADS speed. The only drawback to this stock is a slight instability with the weapon's recoil. The XRK Rise 50 unlocks by leveling the Victus XMR to Level 19.

Finally, the Bruen Q900 is a smooth and textured rubber grip tape that improves sprint-to-fire speed, ADS speed, player movement, and weapon drawing speed while sacrificing recoil control, which is overlooked since the weapon is a bolt-action sniper rifle. This attachment can be unlocked by leveling the Vicus XMR to level 22.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.Net and Steam).

